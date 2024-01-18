The British Dental Association says the application to Northern Ireland of an EU regulation on dental fillings needs to be urgently addressed – warning of the impact divergence will have here.

The British Dental Association says while it supports phasing out mercury-containing amalgam fillings - it is concerned about the speed of a proposed EU ban and its disproportionate effect on Northern Ireland compared with the rest of the UK.

TUV leader Jim Allister says the ban shows “the insidious reach of the Protocol into every facet of NI life”.

The European Union will introduce a total phase-out of the use of dental amalgam – used in fillings – and prohibit the manufacture and export of dental amalgam from the EU from 1 January 2025.

While the rest of the UK will be impacted because of supply chains – Northern Ireland will have to abide by EU regulations and faces a total ban according to the dental body.

The British Dental Association (BDA) says the ban will affect all four UK nations “but will have a disproportionate impact on services in Northern Ireland, which tops the UK league table for oral health inequality, and has the highest proportion of filled teeth.

"Under post Brexit arrangements, Northern Ireland will be expected to phase out dental amalgam on the same basis as EU member states. Divergence means the rest of the UK faces disruption and higher costs given the impact on supply chains, but not a formal ban”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Because of our subjection to EU law under the Protocol this ban will apply in Northern Ireland.

“Amalgam is the most common material for NHS permanent fillings in all parts of the UK” he said.

Mr Allister added: "The European Commission adopted a proposal to revise the Mercury Regulation, to introduce a total phase-out of the use of dental amalgam and prohibit the manufacture and export of dental amalgam from the EU from 1 January 2025. The European Parliament has approved the Commission’s proposal”.

The North Antrim MLA said: “this is a serious issue for NI and a vivid example of how disastrous it is to be placed under foreign laws we don’t make and can’t change.”