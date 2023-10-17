The Windsor Framework is in "fundamental" breach of the Good Friday Agreement and therefore provides no basis for restoring Stormont, a former Brexit Party MEP has said.

High profile Brexit campaigner and business executive Ben Habib, a former MEP for London, was speaking after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told his party conference that power-sharing is "essential" for securing Northern Ireland's future within the UK. Sir Jeffrey also said that his party must not allow republicans to "perpetuate the myth that Northern Ireland is a failed and ungovernable political entity".

While his comments prompted some to speculate that he was preparing to return to Stormont, he has also said repeatedly in recent days that there are significant gaps in what the Government is offering to restore power sharing.

The DUP walked out of Stormont last year in protest at how it said the Northern Ireland Protocol was undermining the union, both constitutionally and commercially, thus collapsing the Assembly.

Pakistani-born Mr Habib is currently deputy leader of the Reform Party UK (previously The Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage) and is also CEO of First Property Group plc.

In 2021 He was party to a judicial review of the legality of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The legal challenge was backed by then DUP leader Arlene Foster, former UUP leader Steve Aiken, TUV leader Jim Allister, Belfast Agreement architect Lord Trimble and former Labour Minister Baroness Kate Hoey.

In February the Supreme court confirmed that the Protocol had indeed undermined the union with GB and removed the Good Friday Agreement requirement for cross community support when imposing it on NI.

However the court concluded that despite this, the Protocol was entirely lawful and dismissed the case.

Speaking to the News Letter today, Mr Habib said the Windsor Framework was fundamentally in breach of the Good Friday Agreement on two points.

"The Government's preparedness to salami slice away Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom must surely now be obvious even to the least observant amongst us," he said.

"The Windsor Protocol was put in place without cross community consent, undermining completely the East-West dimension and so in fundamental breach of the Good Friday Agreement. There can be no basis for restoring Stormont. Indeed, devolution has failed, serving not to strengthen the Union but to undermine it. Instead of considering the restoration of Stormont, it should be dissolved.”

Earlier this week he appealed to the DUP on social media on the matter.

"The [trade] border in the Irish Sea breached the Good Friday Agreement," he said on X. "Cross community consent was ignored and the East/West dimension [f it was] broken.

"The DUP promised not to restore Stormont until the UK is restored. That is not happening. Stormont should be permanently dissolved."

In a more general tweet he claimed devolution more widely was contributing to the breakup of the union, which was 'liked' almost 2,300 times.

"Devolved authorities were established by Blair and promoted as a way to strengthen the Union," he said.

"Instead, it’s given a soap box to separatists with two out of the three first ministers fully supporting the breakup of the UK. If we want a strong Union we must abolish devolution."