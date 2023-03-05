Asked on Sky News what would happen if the DUP does not back the deal, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the question is theoretical and he claimed he is working to “clarify all the questions” in the unionist community.

He added: “I would like to think that at that point we will be able to get the executive up and running, but I have already, in fact last week we were passing legislation through Parliament, the Executive Formation Act, which allows me to have the opportunity to call elections at any point during the next year should that be required.

“There are other routes forward, and we need to do things on governance if that is the case.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he can call an assembly election "at any point during the next year should that be required"

“However, I am a glass half full man, I believe we can get this right. The Windsor Framework is an amazing leap forward. I do think it actually delivers on all the questions that have been asked.

“We need to clarify some of those for some of the unionist community. I am absolutely up for doing that.”

Pressed on whether he would put a timeframe on another Stormont election, the Northern Ireland Secretary said he does not have one.

Chris Heaton-Harris told Sky News: “I have learned from previous lessons in Northern Ireland that you don’t set timeframes, and even if you have one in your mind you would never give it publicly.”

UK trade deals

Northern Ireland will be able to participate fully in future UK trade deals, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

Asked whether he could guarantee people and businesses in Northern Ireland will be able to participate in future trade deals once the new agreement with the EU has been finalised, the Northern Ireland Secretary told Sky News: “I think we can, and so… we are now left with about 3% of what was existing EU laws are going to be in place after this gets adopted.

“That is the bare minimum required to allow Northern Ireland businesses the access they have to the European single market at this point.”

Asked if he may regret his words in the future, he added: “I am genuinely not worried about that.”

