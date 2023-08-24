Minister of State Steve Baker made the comments yesterday in a radio interview.

He also said that it will not be possible to satisfy some hardliners but that the government would do all it can to meet DUP requests as laid out in papers supplied by the party, in order to restore the Stormont Executive.

"We are really clear that we need to get to a position where the executive can be returned," Mr Baker told Coof FM. "The DUP have put papers to us, we will respond to them. If we can possibly act to make it possible for the executive to return we will do those things we need to, but what we can't do is the impossible. It's not possible to reopen the Windsor Framework and satisfy some of the hardest line of opinion.

"We've got to be practical and that means recognising that the European Union have their own stakeholders. The Windsor framework is the deal as it stands and yes, of course we'll work with the DUP and try and give them everything we can. I hope everyone will be practical and realistic about what's possible."

He had sympathy with the DUP, he said.

"Of course it's frustrating. We're all frustrated, but Sir Jeffrey has got my sympathy. He's got a very hard problem to deal with. One of the things I have said and, I may regret saying this, but one of the things I've noticed is that some of the people opposed to the Windsor framework, were also opposed to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and you know – some of them – it's going to be very difficult to sell anything to them.

"But what I would say to everybody is that Northern Ireland can have an amazing positive future but we do have to reach out and grasp it and choose it. The best future that is available to people, is to restore the executive, make the most of the Windsor Framework and yes, propose improvements if people need to. But make the most of it. Make the most of this investment summit and get on with making the finances sustainable, turning around the health service, dealing with issues like integrated education and so on. Northern Ireland can have a terrific future."

Steve Baker, Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office, said the Windsor Framework will not be reopened for negotiations. Photo: PA

He added that responsibility currently lies with both the government and DUP to make progress.

UUP leader Doug Beattie responded that the Government was simply telling the truth.

“I think Steve Becker was being brutally honest,” the MLA told the Nolan Show this morning. “And I think it's fair that unionists and loyalists and everybody else in Northern Ireland gets honesty. We have been told that message for quite some time. So it didn't come as a shock to us when he said that...”.

Mr Nolan responded that while it might be brutal honesty, “there might be some people saying about you and your party: ‘Where's the fight in you? Stand up if you want that Windsor framework changed, fight them?”

Mr Beattie replied: “I agree with that, because we think you should be in the arena fighting, not standing on the outside complaining in. And it's clear that the boycott over the last 18 months has not worked, but we have got an opportunity to affect change to the Windsor framework - bearing in mind it is a framework - and we could do that while being in government next year.”

He said there will be a vote on articles 5-10 of the framework and that in 2025 the Trade and Cooperations Agreement that underpins the Windsor Framework is up for review.

“We should be in making the strongest case possible in order to have that change.”

Stormont parties will also have access to the Stormont Brake, he said, but only if they are in government.

TUV leader Jim Allister responded that Steve Baker’s commitment to the Windsor Framework probably represents the Government’s definitive position.

He added: “...then, for any principled unionist, Stormont is dead, and so it ought to be, because to operate it now is to implement the Union-dismantling Protocol in all its parts.

“Let no Unionist forget what the Protocol does: by putting us under the EU’s Customs Code it operates on the basis that GB is a foreign country - hence the EU controlled Irish Sea border to check its goods; by retaining us in the EU’s Single Market for goods it means our economy and trade are governed by foreign laws which Stormont, colony like, would have to implement; it forces economic divergence and detachment from GB in pursuit of building the stepping stone of an all-Ireland economy; and, as the Supreme Court confirmed, it puts the key pillar of the Union (Art 6 of the Acts of Union) in perpetual suspension.”

He also dismissed the UUP position that change to the situation can be wrought from within an functioning Executive, because Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party would make sure “no Protocol diluting proposals will ever emerge from Stormont”.

The MLA added: “It is only by staying out of Stormont that it affords any leverage, but even if it didn’t, going in is impossible, surely, for any unionist who recognises the Protocol for the Union-dismantling instrument it is.

"There is nothing impossible about the sovereign government of the UK exercising sovereignty over its own territory."

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson responded to Mr Baker on social media.

"You can have power sharing or the Protocol/Framework, never both,” he said. “Read the polls, unionism- despite the propaganda campaign of Prime Ministers, Presidents and the sterling efforts of you and Chris Heaton Harris- is hardening. Restore the Acts of Union.”

The Northern Ireland Office told the News Letter it has nothing further to add to Mr Baker’s interview with Cool FM.

The DUP and UUP have been approached for comment.