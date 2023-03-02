David Campbell is chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) which includes representatives of terror groups, the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

The former UUP chairman was speaking in relation to the Windsor Framework, a EU-UK deal published this week which is proposed as the solution to unionist and commercial objections to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to the News Letter today, Mr Campbell said: “I think there is a growing consensus within unionism that the Framework significantly helps trade flows between GB and NI but does not appear to deal with the sovereignty and consent issues which go to the heart of unionist rejection of the Protocol.

“The LCC will be receiving legal and political advice and will then issue its definitive view. I would say however that we repeatedly warned the Prime Minister against trying to sell an imperfect deal and not consulting widely within unionism and loyalism. Sadly his consultation has been limited and audiences cherry-picked and this is the result. Spin and exaggeration will not deliver buy in from unionism.”

There had been reports at the weekend that the UVF were threatening violence if they did not like the content of the deal.

However, Mr Campbell responded that no such statement had been issued by the UVF leadership and that any response to the deal should be “peaceful and democratic”.

