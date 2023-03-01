After Brexit the NI Protocol left Northern Ireland inside the EU Customs union and effectively inside the EU's biosecurity border.In November Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) President David Brown told the News Letter that the Protocol was still causing "havoc" for those farmers trying to in bring seeds, plants, livestock and insecticides from GB.On Tuesday he said the proposed EU-UK solution - the Windsor Framework - would see the ban lifted on bringing plants and seeds into NI from GB.But he added: “Other issues such as livestock movements, veterinary medicines, plant protection products and grain for livestock feed still require a technical solution. Through improved engagement and constructive discussions, we want to see solutions found that deliver for those impacted by these challenges."However, 24 hours after the launch of the deal, the UFU has clarified that it is optimistic that all the outstanding issues will be resolved.UFU Parliamentary Officer Alexander Kinnear told the News Letter that even before the Windsor talks process, the EU had been able to resolve problems on bringing sheep and seed potatoes into NI from GB."So based on these examples, based on the assurances of the Prime Minister and based on current goodwill from the EU, we are very optimistic that all our outstanding issues will be resolved," he told the News Letter."Even if they are not resolved in the text of the agreement itself, we are very optimistic that they will be resolved through technical talks in the outworking and implementation."Similarly, before Christmas the British Veterinary Association (BVA) told the News Letter that it was "very concerned" that a grace period on bringing veterinary medicines in from GB was to end on 1 January 2023. This was due to block 51% of NI's veterinary medicines coming in from GB. In December the EU announced a three year grace period on the restrictions, which pushed the problem onto the long finger.However the BVA is now also optimistic that even though the issue does not appear to be resolved, a permanent solution will be worked out.President Malcolm Morley said: “Continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland remains a significant concern. Until the BVA successfully lobbied for an extension to the grace period until 2025, Northern Ireland was facing up to 51% of veterinary medicines becoming unavailable."Given the recent extension, we weren’t expecting the Windsor Framework to deliver any significant solutions, but it’s encouraging that it openly acknowledges there is still more work to do to resolve the issue."The BVA will continue to work with all parties to keep the pressure on to ensure that a workable solution is found and that the supply of essential veterinary medicines is maintained and secured permanently.“All parties acknowledge that a permanent solution needs to be found. This issue has been resolved for human medicines in Northern Ireland and therefore I’m optimistic we can build on this and find a workable solution for vet medicines too.”Meanwhile, the Dairy Council welcomed the deal, as it protects NI-EU trade, though it cautioned that implementation will be "critical".