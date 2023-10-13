Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson have fired warning shots over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s head about any Stormont deal, as he prepares to address the annual DUP conference.

There has been widespread speculation that there are divisions within the DUP over the current Stormont boycott, which have been firmly rejected by party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The party walked away last year in protest at what they saw as the NI Protocol undermining the constitutional and economic union between NI and the rest of the UK. It does not see the more recent Windsor Framework as having resolved the problems.

The calls from the TUV and Jamie Bryson come the day after the DUP leader said he was hopeful that a solution with the Tory government could be reached within weeks.

TUV leader Jim Allister and Jamie Bryson have fired warning shots over the head of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson over any deal on the NI Protocol, as he prepares to meet DUP members in his annual party conference. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

Mr Donaldson also sounded an optimistic note today on some ideas which had emerged in talks with Labour, should it achieve government soon.

However TUV leader Jim Allister issued a statement today reiterating what he sees as essential features of any deal that would see the DUP return to Stormont.

“Being in the business of finding solutions requires removal of all that has caused the logjam in the first place," he said.

He listed his concerns, which have significant overlap with the DUP's Seven Tests for returning to Stormont, as;-

* the imposition by EU law of a customs and regulatory border partitioning the United Kingdom;* the subjection of Northern Ireland, in respect of its economy, trade and border, to foreign EU law and oversight thereof by a foreign court (ECJ);* the resulting suspension of the key lynchpin of the Acts of Union, Article 6;* the consequential alignment of NI with the Republic through the building of the stepping stone of an all-Ireland economy.

Mr Allister added: "Thus, mere tinkering within the Windsor Framework or finding a protective future mechanism, for example a proofing of future legislation and actions against the requirements of Article 6, does nothing to undo what has already been imposed."

He added: "Any solution must first and foremost address and reverse that which has through the Protocol/Windsor Framework wrought dire constitutional damage to Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom."NI Director of Policy for Centre for the Union, loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, expressed very similar concerns.

“Any proposal which does not restore the Acts of Union to pre Protocol status cannot credibly be said to satisfy the first, third or seventh of the DUP’s tests," he said.“It’s important there is clarity that restoring the Acts of Union is entirely different than legislation to ensure no further diminishing of what is left of the amended version of the Acts of Union."

He also said that the newly operational Green Lane for goods coming into NI from GB is concrete evidence of the Irish Sea Border in action.This was introduced recently, through the Windsor Framework, to reduce EU customs paperwork on goods coming into NI from GB which are not intended to be used south of the border.

However Mr Bryson said easing the green lane paperwork in fact only "embeds" the Irish Sea Border further into NI-GB trade.