The EU-UK deal is intended to solve unionist objections to the Northern Ireland Protocol which unionists argue undermines the union constitutionally and commercially.

Yesterday Sir Jeffrey said: "The group will comprise both members of our party as well as independent thinkers who have standing within the broader community.

"They will want to engage with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union. The consultation group will comprise a mix of those who have political, legal and business experience."

He added that the group will work independently and will provide him with a report by the end of March.

Who is on the DUP’s panel?

• DAME ARLENE FOSTER •

Arlene Foster led the DUP from 2015-2021 and now sits as an independent in the house of Lords as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

The eight members of the DUP's Protocol panel: left to right from top, then clockwise - Carla Lockhart, Brian Kingston, John McBurney, Arlene Foster, Peter Robinson, Peter Weir, Deborah Erskine, Ross Reid

She was elected to the assembly as a UUP MLA in 2003 but switched to the DUP in 2004 along with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, in protest at the Good Friday Agreement.

She now works as a presenter for GB news, which recently announced that it would be expanding her role into all weekday programming.

The Co Fermanagh solicitor led the DUP through the period when the NI Protocol was created at Westminster by the Conservative government and EU.

One critical moment was October 2019.

Solicitor John McBurney

At that time, Boris Johnson’s government presented his revised Brexit deal to the nation.

Among the key things in it was that the deal “proposal provides for the potential creation of an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifood and eliminating all regulatory checks for trade in goods between Northern Ireland and Ireland”.

Stormont would, by simply majority, vote to ratify this every four years.

In the hours before the deal was formally unveiled, Mrs Foster told the BBC that morning: “I think it’s very important the Prime Minister has again emphasised we are all leaving the customs union together, we all come out together, and that principle of consent is also recognised...

Former DUP leader Baroness Arlene Foster

“I think progress is being made. I think the Prime Minister has been very clear as to what he wants to do. He wants to get a deal. He wants a sensible relationship with the EU – as do we. We don’t want to be in a situation where we enter a no deal situation.

"But he’s also very clear that if the EU rejects what I think is a sensible and balanced deal, and is about compromise, if they reject that then we will be entering the realms of ‘no deal’ and we don't want that to happen, because no deal is not a final destination for anybody."

The government then published details of the deal mid-afternoon that day, and on the BBC evening news Mrs Foster said: “We believe this is a serious and sensible way forward to have engagement with the EU in a way that allows us all in the UK to leave the EU and therefore we’ll be supporting this plan.”

Asked about what appeared to be a regulatory border in the Irish Sea, Mrs Foster had replied: "What it does is allows us to leave the EU customs union, it allows us to leave the single market, and then we opt-in if we’re not in the position to put in place alternative arrangements at that time.

"So therefore we consent to whatever is coming forward. That’s the difference – the big difference. And we believe it’s something that works for NI whilst letting us leave the EU.”

Later of course, she joined Jim Allister, David Trimble, and others in a legal challenge to the mechanism, which ultimately failed.

DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson has appointed a panel to assess the Windsor Framework.

On the day the Windsor Protocol was unveiled, she said Rishi Sunak has had blundered into the same mistakes as his predecessor-but-one Theresa May.

“It would have been much more sensible to involve the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party, because the whole purpose of this is to have devolution up and running again in Northern Ireland," she said on GB News.

In an interview with Bev Turner, she continued: “The DUP will take their time over this, they will want to look into the text to see what the ramifications of the agreement is for Northern Ireland, for sovereignty issues, for trading issues.

“Some of the issues that were dismissed as solutions back in 2019 appear to be back on the table again, such as trusted traders, such as dealing with digital solutions, to gather intelligence on the movement of goods.

“So I welcome that, because I think those issues should have been used right at the beginning of this whole process, but they'll be keenly wanting to see what the role of the European Court of Justice is in Northern Ireland for the future.

“Of course, the role of the court is only symptomatic as to whether as to which organisation makes the rules and the laws for Northern Ireland.

"Is it London, Belfast, or is it Europe where we have absolutely no say in those rules, or indeed have no way of changing them before they become operable in Northern Ireland.

“So that will be a key test as to whether the European Court of Justice has a role in Northern Ireland.”

• PETER ROBINSON •

Peter Robinson led the DUP from 2008 to 2015, retiring from politics in 2016. He was a founding member of the party, along with Rev Ian Paisley, whom he succeeded as party leader.

On the day the Windsor Framework was published he made a detailed statement on social media, saying it was important to consider whether rejecting the Windsor Framework places unionism and NI on more perilous ground.

Mr Robinson said “unquestionable progress” had been made in terms of improving the post-Brexit trading arrangements, but warned that the DUP’s reaction will have “far-reaching and long-term consequences”.

In a lengthy statement, he said: "In a decision that will have far-reaching and long-term consequences for NI no consideration of party advantage should dictate the direction to be taken but great attention is needed to maintain maximum cohesion.

"The party officers should take steps to ensure compliance with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made. Members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures.

"Do not make perfection the enemy of a good deal nor should the fear of isolation induce colleagues to accept a bad one.

"In common with any of the many previous agreements reached, and those that were not completed, serious thought must be given as to whether a better deal could be attained in the future if we do not react positively to this one; however, it is important to also consider whether in rejecting the framework (whether improved by clarifications, or not) we place unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground."

• ROSS REED •

Ross Reed is a businessman and was Belfast Harbour Commissioner. He was given an OBE in 2008 for services to the Maritime Industry. He is a former chair of CBI NI and business owner in the haulage and warehouse sector.

He spoke to the Financial Times in 2019 during intense debate about the Brexit backstop.

The FT reported that if Theresa May’s Brexit deal was to be saved, people like Ross Reed could play a vital role. It reported that he was a close friend of Rev Ian Paisley for 40 years.

And it said that at a time when Northern Ireland’s politicians held sway over the fate of Mrs May’s draft agreement to leave the EU, Mr Reed thought the time for compromise had arrived.

“The agreement that’s on the table is not perfect but would any agreement be perfect?” Mr Reed said, arguing that no one had come up with a viable alternative to Mrs May’s treaty.

He added: "I want to remain part of the UK for the next 200 years on the same basis as we have at the moment'

“I want to remain part of the UK for the next 200 years on the same basis as we have at the moment, he said in his offices at Interfrigo, a storage and distribution group in the north-eastern town of Antrim.He acknowledged concerns about the contentious “backstop” in Mrs May’s deal — intended to prevent a hard border with the Republic of Ireland — that could keep Northern Ireland closer to the EU than the rest of the UK would be.

But he added: “I don’t want to come out of the EU with no deal, under any circumstances.”

• JOHN MCBURNEY •

John McBurney is a solicitor who qualified in 1979. He was one of three people tasked by the First and deputy First Ministers in December 2015 to make recommendations for a strategy to disband paramilitary groups.

He was subsequently nominated to the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) by the Executive to report on progress towards that goal.

The last three reports of the IRC have been notable in their refusal to actually talk about any paramilitary groups by name; they contain no mention of the IRA, INLA, UDA, or UVF.

This is in contrast with the IRC’s de facto forerunner, the Independent Monitoring Commission, which ran from 2004 to 2011 and mentioned the PIRA some 49 times in its final report, as well as the INLA three times, the UVF 16, and the UDA seven.​

Asked why it took the approach it did, the IRC told the News Letter it is “not an assessment body and has no operational role, and does not make detailed security or threat or status assessments”.

In December Mr McBurney warned that loyalist paramilitaries cannot be allowed to gain "a momentum" from the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute and urged politicians to find a solution. He was speaking to a Westminster committee, along with other members of the IRC.

"There is no doubt groups on the loyalist side see the protocol as an issue that can generate a momentum. And that is a momentum we can well do without," Mr McBurney said.

"The way to do without it is by reaching a solution."

He added that "solving it" would "get things back onto an even keel".

• CARLA LOCKHART •

Carla Lockhart is the DUP MP for Upper Bann, having been elected in the 2019 general election.

She was elected to Craigavon Borough Council in 2007 and was elected as an MLA in 2016. From a farming background in South Tyrone, she is a business graduate of Ulster University.

Responding to the Windsor Framework, she said on social media: "As with everything the devil is in the detail of the Windsor Framework.

"On review what is already clear is those who said the Protocol could not be touched or re-negotiated were utterly wrong. Their demands for rigorous implementation completely and rightly disregarded."

• LORD PETER WEIR •

Peter Weir was elected as a UUP MLA in 1998 but opposed the Good Friday Agreement and joined the DUP in 2002. He served as a DUP MLA until 2022 during which time he also served as Minister of Education on two occasions.

He was appointed to the House of Lords in 2002 as Lord Weir of Ballyholme.

Lord Weir has mentioned the Protocol in 10 tweets, the first of them being in March 2022.

At that time he voiced disappointment that he had missed an "anti-protocol rally” at Lecale Orange Hall the previous night because he had Covid, adding: “Nevertheless it was a clear strong voice of unionists from South Down & Strangford united against the Protocol.”

Much of rest were matter-of-fact comments about it, though a few entailed disputes with other Twitter users; during one such exchange, he complained about a “sneering attitude”, “disrespect,” and “contempt” some have towards unionist concerns, summing up their attitude as being “you wanted Brexit, so slap it up you”.

He also mentioned the Protocol in his maiden speech in the Lords last December, speaking of “missed opportunities with the Northern Ireland protocol” and voicing hope that the Protocol Bill can “change and fix those problems”.

Most recently, he likened the Protocol to “poison” in the Lords on February 27 as news of Rishi Sunak’s deal was brewing.

He said: “[A]ny deal or any other way of resolving the protocol needs to deal with the key fundamentals.

"It needs to ensure that there is frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and other parts of the United Kingdom, and a restoration of the UK internal market; that democracy is restored; that our equal citizenship within the United Kingdom is restored; and, above all, that the Act of Union is restored.”

He went on to add “[W]e are not seeking some fantastical solution or indeed perfection.

"In those basic demands, we seek a restoration of the basics: the basic rights of the people of Northern Ireland, and what is basically required to protect our future.”

• BRIAN KINGSTON •

Brian was elected DUP MLA for North Belfast in 2022. A former Belfast City Councillor for 12 years and Lord Mayor of Belfast from 2016-2017. He also served as High Sheriff of Belfast in 2013.

He has tweeted on five occasions about the Protocol, beginning in 2021, when he called on the government to “stand up to the EU and this unsustainable Protocol”.

He tweeted out a picture of Sammy Wilson addressing an anti-Protocol rally at an Orange hall last April, and in the same month blamed the Protocol for “problems with supply of kosher meat” in a meeting with the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Since joining the Assembly in May 2022, he has variously spoken of the need to have the Protocol “rewritten”, to have “necessary changes” made to it, and to have it “replaced”.

• DEBORAH ERSKINE •

Deborah Erskine was co-opted as an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in 2021 to replace Dame Foster and was re-elected in 2022.

She had been elected as a councillor in 2019. She began her career as a journalist, before joining the DUP as a press officer and then working in Dame Foster’s constituency office.

She has said relatively little about the Protocol. In total, she only mentioned it in two tweets,

One, shortly before the May 2022 election, read: "We’ve a plan for NI & I want to be that voice speaking up for FST.

"It’s been a privilege to be an MLA for the last 5 months, but there’s more I’d like to do. Our 5 point plan:

“Fix NHS / Grow economy / Keep our schools world class / Remove NI Protocol / Help working families.”

Another, last November, spoke of her wish that Rishi Sunak would visit her constituency “so he can understand how the NI Protocol has affected livelihoods here”.

She raised the Protocol twice in the Assembly too, once in a question about cross-border air quality checks, and on another occasion saying that the “protocol is costing £2.5 million per day in Northern Ireland”.

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart

DUP MLA Brian Kingston

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine .

DUP peer Lord Peter Weir of Ballyholme.

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson