News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
4 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
5 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
6 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
7 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
7 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV

Windsor Framework being 'grossly misrepresented' by government, claim

​The Windsor Framework document has been slammed as an influential Eurosceptic blog

By Mark Rainey
Published 19th Mar 2023, 18:32 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 18:32 GMT

In a functioning democracy, one could be forgiven for believing that a sovereign Parliament

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

would have the final say on whether foreign laws could be imposed on British citizens. But

The Caroline Bell blog
The Caroline Bell blog
The Caroline Bell blog
Most Popular

Rishi Sunak intends to bypass Parliament and use the Royal Prerogative to implement an

international agreement

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new Northern Ireland Protocol has been grossly misrepresented by the British

government, to disguise the fact that it has now agreed to implement in full a whole range of

checks and controls on GB-NI trade which have not been enforced to date under current

grace periods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

which allows the EU to make new laws directly applicable in all parts

of the United Kingdom.

The Windsor Framework drives a coach and horses through the Protocol’s affirmation of the

EU’s and the UK’s “shared aim of avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ireland, to the extent possible in accordance with applicable legislation and taking into

account their respective regulatory regimes as well as the implementation thereof.”

There are three new EU regulations to enforce the new rules agreed in the WF on GB-NI

trade. EU regulations have direct effect in member states. But the UK is not an EU member

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

state, and nor is Northern Ireland, even though NI is subject to the EU regulations listed in

Annex 2 of the Protocol.

The Windsor Framework materially alters the scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol, curtails

trade freedoms granted by primary legislation, and breaches the rights of British citizens to

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

democratic self-government by allowing direct Regulations made by the EU to be enforced in

the United Kingdom without parliamentary scrutiny or approval.

Caroline Bell is the pseudonym of a former civil servant who wrote her first article about Brexit in November 2018, The Seven Deadly Sins in the draft Withdrawal Agreement, which was about the then prime minister Theresa May's deal to leave the EU. It was published on Briefings for Britain (then Briefings for Brexit) briefingsforbritain.co.uk/

Northern Ireland ProtocolParliamentNorthern IrelandTheresa MayRishi SunakBrexit