In a functioning democracy, one could be forgiven for believing that a sovereign Parliament

would have the final say on whether foreign laws could be imposed on British citizens. But

The Caroline Bell blog

Rishi Sunak intends to bypass Parliament and use the Royal Prerogative to implement an

international agreement

The new Northern Ireland Protocol has been grossly misrepresented by the British

government, to disguise the fact that it has now agreed to implement in full a whole range of

checks and controls on GB-NI trade which have not been enforced to date under current

grace periods.

which allows the EU to make new laws directly applicable in all parts

of the United Kingdom.

The Windsor Framework drives a coach and horses through the Protocol’s affirmation of the

EU’s and the UK’s “shared aim of avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern

Ireland, to the extent possible in accordance with applicable legislation and taking into

account their respective regulatory regimes as well as the implementation thereof.”

There are three new EU regulations to enforce the new rules agreed in the WF on GB-NI

trade. EU regulations have direct effect in member states. But the UK is not an EU member

state, and nor is Northern Ireland, even though NI is subject to the EU regulations listed in

Annex 2 of the Protocol.

The Windsor Framework materially alters the scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol, curtails

trade freedoms granted by primary legislation, and breaches the rights of British citizens to

democratic self-government by allowing direct Regulations made by the EU to be enforced in

the United Kingdom without parliamentary scrutiny or approval.