Windsor Framework being 'grossly misrepresented' by government, claim
The Windsor Framework document has been slammed as an influential Eurosceptic blog
In a functioning democracy, one could be forgiven for believing that a sovereign Parliament
would have the final say on whether foreign laws could be imposed on British citizens. But
Rishi Sunak intends to bypass Parliament and use the Royal Prerogative to implement an
international agreement
The new Northern Ireland Protocol has been grossly misrepresented by the British
government, to disguise the fact that it has now agreed to implement in full a whole range of
checks and controls on GB-NI trade which have not been enforced to date under current
grace periods.
which allows the EU to make new laws directly applicable in all parts
of the United Kingdom.
The Windsor Framework drives a coach and horses through the Protocol’s affirmation of the
EU’s and the UK’s “shared aim of avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern
Ireland, to the extent possible in accordance with applicable legislation and taking into
account their respective regulatory regimes as well as the implementation thereof.”
There are three new EU regulations to enforce the new rules agreed in the WF on GB-NI
trade. EU regulations have direct effect in member states. But the UK is not an EU member
state, and nor is Northern Ireland, even though NI is subject to the EU regulations listed in
Annex 2 of the Protocol.
The Windsor Framework materially alters the scope of the Northern Ireland Protocol, curtails
trade freedoms granted by primary legislation, and breaches the rights of British citizens to
democratic self-government by allowing direct Regulations made by the EU to be enforced in
the United Kingdom without parliamentary scrutiny or approval.
