Windsor Framework: Changes needed says Donaldson, as Clintons' visit to Northern Ireland confirmed

Then President Clinton and his wife Hillary arrive at Belfast International Airport to begin their visit to Northern Ireland in 1995

The news comes amid a ramping up of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, as it was revealed that both Clintons – Bill and Hillary – plan to jet into Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey is currently in the USA meeting senior political figures, and trying to impress upon them the depth of unionist disaffection over the Protocol.

Whilst the likes of Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson were quick to voice scepticism about the Windsor deal when it was announced a fortnight ago, the party leadership has stressed no decision has been made.

And whilst yesterday’s statement from Sir Jeffrey does not definitively commit the DUP to rejecting the deal, the party leader has now said there are “key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working, and change” and that the deal does not “adequately remedy the harm done by the Protocol to Article 6 of the Acts of Union".

The first of the party’s Seven Tests says any deal “must fulfil the guarantee of the Sixth Article of the Act of Union 1800”.

It goes on to add that “the sixth article essentially requires that everyone in the UK is entitled to the same privileges, and be on the same footing as to goods in either country, and in respect of trade".

Meanwhile, the Clintons have been announced as participants in an international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at Queen’s University.

The university said that “president Clinton played a critical role in the negotiations leading up to the signing of the Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, and has maintained a steady friendship in the region as it has served as a model for peace”.

Meanwhile former presidential contender Hillary (who lost out to Donald Trump in the 2016 election), who serves in the honorary role as chancellor of the university, will host the conference, which will run from Monday, April 17 until April 19.

It comes after an announcement that Joe Biden plans to visit Ireland, north and south, something which has met with a mixed reaction from NI unionists.

The university said that the point of the conference at which the Clintons will appear is “to reflect upon how the agreement was achieved in 1998, while also looking forward with a renewed commitment to resolving outstanding issues as society looks forward to the next 25 years”.

The university’s press release quotes Hillary Clinton as saying: “Northern Ireland and Queen’s University are both close to Bill’s and my heart. It’s fitting that such a unique event will take place at Queen’s. The University makes a significant impact on the world through its outstanding research and innovation.

“I am proud to host this conference, which will bring together civic leaders who have contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.”

Professor Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University, said: “We are delighted that our chancellor secretary Clinton, alongside president Clinton and a host of esteemed world figures will be joining this event to share their experiences and expertise in peace-building.

“President Clinton played a crucial role in securing the agreement in 1998 while working with local parties to establish the institutions outlined in the three Belfast/Good Friday Agreement strands.

“Secretary Clinton, as first lady, senator and secretary of state, continued that work to secure progress in Northern Ireland through dialogue and working with local leaders and community groups to promote reconciliation.

“It is fitting that both of them will play a central role in the conference.

“With global leaders in attendance at our conference in April, the world’s eyes will be on Northern Ireland. This is an opportunity to show how far we’ve come as a society since 1998.

“Northern Ireland is now a place of peace with lots to offer as a great place to live, work and invest.”

Violence began dropping off following the signing of the 1998 agreement; in 1997, there had been 22 fatalities in the Province.