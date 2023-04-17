News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
4 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
7 hours ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
11 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
12 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
12 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation

Windsor Framework: Chris Heaton-Harris to urge unionists to ‘put Union first’ and restore devolved institutions

The Northern Ireland Secretary is set to urge unionists to “put the union first” and restore the devolved institutions.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 18th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read

During a speech at the Queen’s University Belfast, Chris Heaton-Harris is also set to warn those intent on violence, they will not drag the region back to its troubled past.

Mr Heaton-Harris will be speaking at a major conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement at a time when the Stormont Assembly remains effectively collapsed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The DUP has said it will not participate in the Assembly until its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is urging the DUP to go back into government.Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is urging the DUP to go back into government.
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is urging the DUP to go back into government.
Most Popular

The party has expressed concerns over the Windsor Framework, which the UK agreed with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to persuade the DUP to call off its Assembly boycott.

In his speech later, Mr Heaton-Harris will say those that want Northern Ireland to remain an integral part of the UK should “put the Union first, restore the devolved institutions and get on with the job of delivering for the people of Northern Ireland”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is set to outline the damage being done to Northern Ireland in the absence of a sitting Executive.

He is also set to sound a warning that the continued stalemate at Stormont poses the “single biggest threat to Northern Ireland’s place in the Union”.

The event at the Queen’s University Belfast has seen the participation of major political figures including former US president Bill Clinton, former prime minister Tony Blair and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

On Tuesday the Agreement25 Conference will also see participation in a panel event by European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, an address by the Tanaiste Micheal Martin and a panel event with Northern Ireland political leaders, including DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile Mr Clinton is set to give a speech at the Guildhall in Londonderry.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make a closing address to the conference on Wednesday ahead of a dinner event which former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are expected to attend

Addressing day two of the conference, Mr Heaton-Harris will praise the “vision, bravery, leadership and imagination” of the signatories and supporters.

He is set to say the agreement is “crucial” to Northern Ireland’s status today as a “thriving centre of creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship”, and is to reiterate that the Government “remains wholly committed to protecting and upholding” the agreement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking weeks after the assessed threat from terrorists in Northern Ireland was raised to severe, Mr Heaton-Harris will warn the “small minority who seek to drag Northern Ireland back to its darkest days”.

He will emphasise that they will “never succeed” as the people of Northern Ireland reject “violence which has no place in the society so many have fought so hard to create”.