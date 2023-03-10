In a statement, the DUP said the eight-strong panel appointed to review the deal then intends to "meet with a cross-section of consultees” before reporting to the party leadership.

The DUP is now asking for “a broad section of unionism and loyalism, businesses and all those who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union to take part in the consultation process”, and has given the following e-mail address for people to send their views to: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eight people on the panel are Peter Robinson (its chairman), Arlene Foster, Lord Weir (former DUP education minister), Deborah Erskine (former party press officer and new MLA), Brian Kingston (former aide to Nigel Dodds and also a new MLA), Ross Reed (a shipping/haulage businessman and friend of Rev Ian Paisley) and John McBurney (a solicitor).

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter tonight: “The panel is consulting, the panel is listening, the panel's report will reflect simply what they have heard from people that they've met – the groups the organisations and the people they've met.

"So, to be clear, that's the role of the panel. The panel is to consult. It is to listen to what people have to say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As to the party’s view of the deal at the minute, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said in a statement that he continues to seek “an outcome that works and which can be considered against our seven tests”.

He added that “further work and engagement are required if we are to secure arrangements that are good for the long-term interests of Northern Ireland and which can be supported by unionists as well as nationalists”.

The DUP logo

Of the party members who have voiced a view on the deal in public, Ian Paisley had already said that his “gut reaction” is the deal does not “cut the mustard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammy Wilson had said “it is quite clear NI will be still subject to EU law" and that the proposed safeguard of the Stormont Brake – designed to give unionists veto power over any new or amended EU laws – “will not work”.

And Lord Dodds has chastised the government for its “propaganda” drive around the Windsor Framework, enjoining the Tory leadership to “be honest about it”.

Today Gregory Campbell MP spoke up, saying that if he had to decide on the proposals right now, “I wouldn’t be voting in favour of them”

“It’s a bit better than what went before but it’s not what we need to see,” East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told BBC Radio Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And that’s what we need to now work on and we need to see from the Government.

“We’re doing our internal consultations, and you’ve seen proposals that Jeffrey has put out there, and that’s good and proper that we do that.

“But the Government now need to be demonstrating what they are going to do, because we’ve all examined the good ship Windsor and there are holes in it, we need to see are the holes below the waterline or is it a seaworthy vessel and that’s what we’re going to be doing in the next couple of weeks.”

He added: “If the Secretary of State said there’s going to be a vote in the House of Commons if that vote comes in the next week or two, the way things stand I would be recommending that our party vote against the proposals, because they are not what we need to see and, until they are, I wouldn’t be voting in favour of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bit better than what went before but it’s not what we need to see,” East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told BBC Radio Ulster.

“And that’s what we need to now work on and we need to see from the Government.

“We’re doing our internal consultations, and you’ve seen proposals that Jeffrey has put out there, and that’s good and proper that we do that.

“But the Government now need to be demonstrating what they are going to do, because we’ve all examined the good ship Windsor and there are holes in it, we need to see are the holes below the waterline or is it a seaworthy vessel and that’s what we’re going to be doing in the next couple of weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If the Secretary of State said there’s going to be a vote in the House of Commons if that vote comes in the next week or two, the way things stand I would be recommending that our party vote against the proposals, because they are not what we need to see and, until they are, I wouldn’t be voting in favour of them.”

“It’s a bit better than what went before but it’s not what we need to see,” East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told BBC Radio Ulster.

“And that’s what we need to now work on and we need to see from the Government.

“We’re doing our internal consultations, and you’ve seen proposals that Jeffrey has put out there, and that’s good and proper that we do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the Government now need to be demonstrating what they are going to do, because we’ve all examined the good ship Windsor and there are holes in it, we need to see are the holes below the waterline or is it a seaworthy vessel and that’s what we’re going to be doing in the next couple of weeks.

“If the Secretary of State said there’s going to be a vote in the House of Commons if that vote comes in the next week or two, the way things stand I would be recommending that our party vote against the proposals, because they are not what we need to see and, until they are, I wouldn’t be voting in favour of them.”

It is understood the DUP expects to receive a legal opinion about the deal on or around March 20.

The panel-of-eight will then report sometime before the end of March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At that point, it will be up to the party officers to decide what to do next, and they may well opt to call a meeting of the roughly 90-strong DUP executive, including officers, MLAs, and MPs.

In the meantime, the government says it could put the Windsor Framework to a vote in Parliament in as little as two weeks, well before the DUP makes a decision.

Asked about Mr Campbell’s comments, Sir Jeffrey told the News Letter: “He didn't reject it. He didn't say no.

"The specific question he was asked: if the government brought forward a vote today, what would your answer be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Well, then if they did that they'd force us to vote no because there's still issues to address and resolve. Which is entirely in line with the position the party had taken.

"I heard him [on Radio Ulster]. And I've also heard him in all our internal meetings, so I know what his position is.