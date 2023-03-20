​The presentation points out that although the UK Government has claimed to have “removed all sense of a border in the Irish Sea” by implementing a green lane for goods remaining in NI, the NI Protocol and Windsor Framework provides a "green lane into Northern Ireland BUT not between GB and NI.

“The Green Lane created by the Ireland/Northern Ireland and Windsor Framework is from the EU and Republic of Ireland into Northern Ireland,” it states.

The presentation says the Windsor Framework has “created a hard border in the Irish Sea,” and adds: “Goods moving from GB to Northern Ireland which have no end retail point in NI are subject to full EU Customs and SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) controls at border control posts at Northern Ireland's seaports and airports.

A still from the slide show examining the post-Brexit trading arrangements

"This means: first, that all non-retail goods are subject to full customs checks as if trading with a foreign country. Second, that all retail goods without an end retail point in NI will be subject to full customs checks as if trading with a foreign country.”

The government is also accused of presenting what is effectively a red lane as a green lane.

“It is better understood as the EU see it as an express version of the red lane,” slide show’s creators claim.

The concerns listed include: “Only limited traders who can satisfy the EU definition of sale to end consumers in Northern Ireland can apply to join the trusted trader scheme;

Anti-NI Protocol poster on lampost

“Under the scheme movements are subject to more simplified customs and SPS controls;

“Traders can only use authorised hauliers and goods are tracked in real time;

“The supply chain is subject to increased bureaucracy and cost;

“Goods are subject to 100% documentary border controls and between 10% and 5% physical identity checks at ports;

“After arrival in Northern Ireland goods movements will be subject to enhanced surveillance;

