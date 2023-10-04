Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In March last year, then Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said over 200 GB businesses had stopped shipping to NI, however the Northern Ireland Office has declined to give an updated estimate this week.

The news comes after some key aspects of the Windsor Framework came into effect on Sunday, including the green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels.

Goods coming into NI which are travelling to the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere in the EU will use the administrative “red lane”, which includes EU customs declarations and some checks.Goods to be sold in Northern Ireland will use a “green lane” with minimal paperwork and no checks.Since January 2021, the Consumer Council has monitored as accurately as it can, the number of GB retailers that ceased to deliver to Northern Ireland citing EU Exit as the reason.

Last year Secretary of State Brandon Lewis expressed concern that over 200 GB businesses had not resumed shipping to Northern Ireland. Photo: BBC Sunday Morning.

In June it said it was aware of approximately 95 to 107 GB businesses that do not deliver to NI due to EU Exit. This included 95 businesses that gave EU Exit as the reason, as well as a further 12 businesses that did not clarify their reasons.

This week it told the News Letter that this remained its best estimate, although new figures will be published very soon.

"It is important to note that this is unlikely to be a comprehensive list, nor does it take into consideration online marketplaces, so it is likely that the number is greater than the Consumer Council is able to monitor / aware of and can report on," the watchdog said in its June report.

The three largest categories of goods affected, from largest to smallest, are;- garden, food/non-alcoholic drinks and home.

"The Consumer Council has no insight of whether these commercial decisions are temporary or permanent,” the report said. “However, there has been a steady increase in the number of companies we are aware of resuming deliveries to NI."

In March last year Brandon Lewis told the Commons that it was important to get progress "as quickly as possible" on the matter "because every day that we are not seeing that flexibility from the EU is another day when consumers in Northern Ireland cannot access products; when the Jewish community cannot access, technically, under the EU provisions, kosher food; when businesses cannot get access to the products they need; and when more than 200 Great Britain businesses are not supplying Northern Ireland."

Asked if it could give an updated estimate of the number of GB businesses which have not resumed shipping to NI, the Northern Ireland Office declined to address the question.

A spokesperson responded: "The Windsor Framework cuts red tape and lifts the ban on everyday products such as sausages and seed potatoes. More businesses are eligible for the green lanes than under the old grace periods.

“Already over 1,600 new businesses - who weren’t benefiting from previous schemes - have now registered under the new UK Internal Market Scheme, meaning they can now goods free from costly tariffs.