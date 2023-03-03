Chris Heaton-Harris was speaking on the BBC Radio Ulster Good Morning Ulster show this morning, amid a rising tide of unionist concerns about the deal.

There will be “reassurances” written into law to reaffirm Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, he said.

He told the show that the new deal – named the Windsor Framework – is “unbelievably different and novel in just about every way compared with what we were even trying to negotiate in the Protocol Bill”.

He also said that in “the next few days” the government is going to “codify” exactly how the Stormont Brake will work.

The Stormont Brake can potentially lead to the government vetoing new or amended EU laws in Northern Ireland.

A tranche of existing EU laws will remain unchanged, but Mr Heaton-Harris said that this is “the bare minimum required” to satisfy the EU.

He also said: "We are clear that Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom is secure," he said.

Chris Heaton-Harris

"So we'll be looking to bring forward amendments to the Northern Ireland Act of 1998 to provide further assurances on that matter.

