Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) David Brown also told the News Letter that industry patience is "running thin" on the failure of the Windsor Framework (WF) to resolve difficulties in moving livestock and pets across the Irish Sea.

The comments come after key measures of the WF came into effect for NI on Sunday, including the green/red lane system for the movement of goods and “not for EU” labels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However Mr Brown said that major problems remain in trading livestock, veterinary medicines, plants and crop treatments across the Irish Sea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU President David Brown on his farm in Fermanagh. He has warned that The Windsor Framework does not resolve the pending "devastating effects" of disruption in the supply of veterinary medicines to NI. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Mr Brown welcomed progress on “aspects” of the WF and is encouraged by improved UK-EU relations. He also praised green lane access for some agri-food products and recent protections for north-south trade.

However he added a solemn warning on veterinary medicines.

"The Windsor Framework does not address the issues surrounding the supply of veterinary medicine products from GB to NI, the risks attached to what was agreed under the NI Protocol and the devastating effects full implementation would have on farmed and companion animals," he said.

This week the British Veterinary Association (BVA) reaffirmed to the News Letter that NI is facing a potential public health crisis when EU rules are once again poised to block 51% of veterinary medicines coming in from GB in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown added: "Industry patience is also running thin on the issue of livestock movements from NI to GB which has not been addressed by the Windsor Framework. The UFU has requested that the UK government do all it can to ensure this critical trade between NI and GB resumes to pre-Brexit levels.

“The UFU urges the current or next UK government to seek a Sanitary and phytosanitary/Veterinary Agreement with the EU. The UFU notes that the UK Labour Party has committed to this. This will assist in mitigating divergence between NI and GB, and address current issues farmers are facing such as the availability of plant protection products, or issues we will encounter in the future as regulatory divergence kicks in."

The UFU is working to see if problems in importing used agriculture machinery from GB have been solved - and how the red lane will work for transit to the Republic of Ireland.

Government spokesperson responded that the WF guarantees full access to UK and EU markets that is vital for NI agri-food and farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are committed to working very closely with the UFU and others on livestock, the sale of tractors across the land border with Ireland, and on a long term solution on veterinary medicines at the end of the extended grace period.