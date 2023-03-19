“It preserves the Good Friday Agreement, it preserves east-west trade, it means that the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can stay open, so I think it achieves all the main objectives. What I hear very often from business people in Northern Ireland is what they need is predictability and stability and I think the Windsor Framework can achieve that.”

Mr Berger added: “We understand the sensitivities of the DUP and other unionists but at the same time I think we need a compromise which allows us to have the necessary confidence in the agreement, and I think this has been achieved.

“We are very confident not only that there will be an overwhelming majority in the House of Commons but also this is an agreement where we can build on to strengthen the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

An anti-NI Protocol poster at the port of Larne last year. The Windsor Framework can offer “predictability and stability” for businesses in Northern Ireland, according to Germany’s ambassador to the UK

‘No trust’

The EU had “no trust” that things agreed with the UK would be implemented during Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister, according to Germany’s ambassador to the UK.

Miguel Berger said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has developed a “relationship of trust” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, telling Sky News: “This is something we can build on.

“So we have full confidence that the British Government is really going to implement what was agreed and, as we know, that was not the case with Boris Johnson.”

Asked to describe the relationship with former prime minister Mr Johnson, he said: “I would say that the relationship was really at a very low point, there was no trust that things agreed will be implemented and this is absolutely different now.

“I think we can look to a brighter future in the relationship.”

