Ulster Farmers’ Union president David Brown commended the work of the EU and UK in compiling the document.

His organisation has been lobbying for two years to secure “free and frictionless trade” in both east-west and north-south directions, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s extremely positive that progress has now been made on some of the issues that required legislative changes, issues that have been impacting agriculture and creating uncertainty for our members.”

The Windsor Framework would dramatically reduce red tape for people travelling with pets - but still leaves major problems unresolved on livestock movements and long term access to veterinary medicines for NI, experts have warned.

However, he added that there are still major issues of concern that the deal does not resolve.

“Other issues such as livestock movements, veterinary medicines, plant protection products and grain for livestock feed still require a technical solution. Through improved engagement and constructive discussions, we want to see solutions found that deliver for those impacted by these challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UFU will now analyse the Windsor Framework in depth to examine how any new mechanisms that have been agreed deal with UK-EU divergence and the impact of future EU legislation on NI agriculture, he added.

British Veterinary Association president Malcolm Morley said that on first reading, the new deal “looks positive for vets, farmers and agri-food businesses, as well as pet owners”.

Throughout the UK, the veterinary profession is managing with workforce shortages and so it’s encouraging that new proposals seek to minimise the need for vet intervention as animals and goods move across the Irish Sea, he said.

“The new rules will be a particular relief to pet owners who regularly travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland with their animals. The rules will mean less paperwork for vet practices too and will help reduce over treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he too raised major concerns about access to veterinary medicines.

“The Windsor Framework recognises there is still more to do to ensure long-term access to vet medicines for Northern Ireland and we look forward to working with all parties to find a workable solution,” he said.

The RSPCA said the deal makes it easier for pet-owners to travel with their dog or cat from GB to NI, but warns that as long as the UK government fails to enact the Kept Animals Bill, animal welfare will still be compromised.

Head of public affairs David Bowles said: “The Northern Ireland Brexit deal is good news for those going on holiday with their pet, but we have concerns about criminals now exploiting reduced controls in the puppy trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Windsor Framework, which removes the protocol’s virtual border in the Irish Sea, is largely welcomed by the RSPCA as it will ‘green-lane’ travel for pet-owners and their pets, removing the need for health-checks and lengthy paperwork for those travelling to Northern Ireland.