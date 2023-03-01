Windsor Framework: Rishi Sunak quizzed over EU single market access during PMQs

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Yesterday the Prime Minister said that EU single market access was special, exciting and attractive. If that’s the case, why is he denying it to the rest of us?”

Mr Sunak responded: “It’s disappointing the honourable gentleman is seeking to play politics with the situation in Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland, as he well knows, has a unique place in the United Kingdom and what we are trying to do is restore the balance inherent in the Belfast Good Friday agreement, and he would do well to acknowledge that.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London

EU single market access

Mr Flynn said the prime minister’s advocacy for the benefits of single market access in Northern Ireland suggests Labour believes in Brexit more than the Prime Minister.

Mr Flynn said: “What the Prime Minister said yesterday is that EU single market access will be a good thing for business. Now of course that’s in contrast to the leader of the Labour Party who said in December, that EU single market access would not boost economic growth.”

“Does it hurt the Prime Minister to know that the Labour Party believe in Brexit more than he does?” Mr Flynn asked, to much laughter in the chamber, with a few claps coming from the SNP benches.

Mr Sunak responded: “The important thing to note is to avoid a land border on the island of Ireland between north and south. That is what is crucial to achieve in getting the right framework for the arrangements in Northern Ireland.

“And the businesses there that trade across that border on a daily basis with complex supply chains need and value that access. That is something that the Windsor Framework has sought to achieve and I believe delivers it.

“It’s not about the macro issue of membership of the European Union, it’s about getting the right mechanisms in place to support businesses and communities in Northern Ireland. He knows better than that.”

‘Very special status’

Mr Sunak claimed Scotland has a “very special status” due to its place in the United Kingdom after he was challenged over his Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West) said: “The Prime Minister has boasted that his new Brexit deal puts Northern Ireland in an unbelievably special position because it will have access to both the UK and the EU markets, and he said this makes it the world’s most exciting economic zone.

“So my question for the Prime Minister is this: If there can be a very, very special status for the province of Northern Ireland, why can’t there be a very, very special status for the nation of Scotland?”

The Prime Minister replied in the Commons: “There is a very special status for the nation of Scotland and that’s inside our United Kingdom.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood earlier pressed Mr Sunak to commit to investing in infrastructure of higher education provision in Northern Ireland.