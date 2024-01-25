​PM Rishi Sunak selling the Windsor Framework to business leaders in Lisburn shortly after it was announced last February.

But the rumoured plan has received harsh criticism from Tory backbenchers who believe that new laws which mean Britain diverges from Europe could be blocked.

The Windsor Framework already ties Northern Ireland to EU rules on goods.

The reports suggest all legislation would have to be accompanied by a ministerial statement confirming it did not have a “significant adverse effect” on internal UK trade. The proposed scheme would mirror the one being used to screen new bills for their compatibility with the European Convention on Human Rights, according to the newspaper.

Such a scheme could effectively tie GB to similar rules to the European Union, critics argue.

Trade friction and the Irish Sea border is caused by Northern Ireland being in a different regulatory system for goods to Great Britain. This would not change that.

However, it could lessen the practical impact and the need for checks on goods travelling within the UK.

It could also mean that Great Britain is limited in the nature of the deals it strikes internationally.

Tory MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary and arch Brexiteer, said: “This means we will not diverge at all, and we will have ended up with Theresa May’s Chequers deal in all but name.

“I voted against the Windsor Framework because it subordinates part of the UK to the EU. This mechanism would restore part of the EU hegemony over us.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that the plan was “a real problem” – and that the Windsor deal itself needs to go.