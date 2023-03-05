Windsor Framework: Sefcovic claims role of ECJ unchanged
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was today asked for his response to remarks attributed to EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic that the Windsor Framework does not represent the UK taking back control and that the Stormont brake would be “very much limited” in scope.
“There is no doubt there is a lot of spin on both sides of this and the EU are perfectly capable of spin as well,” the DUP leader told GB News.
“I think that Maros Sefcovic is trying to play down some aspects of the framework, particularly the Stormont brake, because they’re concerned about setting a precedent within the EU.”
A report in The Telegraph over the weekend claimed that Mr Sefcovic told the European Parliament’s Brexit committees that the Windsor Framework was simply designed to avoid negative headlines in the British press, and would not hand back full sovereignty over the Province.
“This [Stormont Brake] is very much limited in the scope, and it's really under very strict conditions,” Mr Sefcovic told them, according to a recording obtained by The Telegraph.
Mr Sefcovic added: “Be under no impression that there will be a diminishing of the role of the European Court of Justice.
“We've been very clear from the beginning until the end, the role of the ECJ as the sole and final arbiter of EU law stays in place.”
Mr Sefcovic said the political agreement brokered between Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission's president, was simply designed to prevent future disputes over EU rules in the Province from reaching a “level that would generate political headlines”.