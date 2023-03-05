​“There is no doubt there is a lot of spin on both sides of this and the EU are perfectly capable of spin as well,” the DUP leader told GB News.

“I think that Maros Sefcovic is trying to play down some aspects of the framework, particularly the Stormont brake, because they’re concerned about setting a precedent within the EU.”

A report in The Telegraph over the weekend claimed that Mr Sefcovic told the European Parliament’s Brexit committees that the Windsor Framework was simply designed to avoid negative headlines in the British press, and would not hand back full sovereignty over the Province.

Maros Sefcovic is reported to have said the ‘Stormont Brake’ is limited

“This [Stormont Brake] is very much limited in the scope, and it's really under very strict conditions,” Mr Sefcovic told them, according to a recording obtained by The Telegraph.

Mr Sefcovic added: “Be under no impression that there will be a diminishing of the role of the European Court of Justice.

“We've been very clear from the beginning until the end, the role of the ECJ as the sole and final arbiter of EU law stays in place.”