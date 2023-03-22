Her comments came after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed his party will not restore Stormont after voting against the Windsor Framework.

“The onus is on the British and Irish governments and all parties – not least the DUP – to now get Stormont moving,” the First Minister designate said.

“It’s time to move forward. We need to see the assembly and executive working now to address the problems in our health service and deliver for business, for workers and families.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill called for the DUP to go back into government at Stormont.

“We now have unprecedented economic opportunities to strengthen our economy and create more and better jobs.

“Further blocking the formation of an executive will only deepen the chaos caused by Brexit and discourage international investors.

“Our people and our economy can’t wait. We need stability and we need to see the executive in place without any further delays.

“The public have been punished for long enough by this futile and shameful DUP blockade.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said “huge” opportunities to strengthen the economy must be seized.

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded,” he said. “It’s now time to move forward.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

“Ten months ago, the people voted in a democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed.

“The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers, and where I will be able to represent all the people of Upper Bann as elected to do so.

“The Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee formally meets in London on 24 March to adopt the deal into EU law, and as we move to implementation stage it is imperative that the Good Friday Agreement institutions are fully restored.”