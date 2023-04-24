Last year Mark Tait, company director at Target Transport Limited in Randalstown, told the News Letter that the NI Protocol added some 50 hours a week of administration onto his three employees and about 25% to his costs per pallet.

In February the UK and EU published the Windsor Framework to address the political and commercial concerns in NI with the NI Protocol.

However he believes that it in no way solves the commercial problems.

Northern Ireland transport director Mark Tait says that the political leaders who created the Windsor Framework must follow the lead of the Good Friday Agreement and sit down "with those who do not share the same opinion" on whether it will work for cross channel trade.

To the UK and EU decision makers who agreed the WF, he says: "It is no good sitting in a room talking with people who agree with you. Just like the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 if you want to resolve issues then you need to be listening and talking to those who do not share the same opinion."

Central to the WF model is a 'green lane' to offer minimal paperwork for goods coming from GB whose end destination was definitely NI.

All other goods deemed 'at risk' of entering the EU via the Republic of Ireland would have to go through the full EU customs checks of the Red Lane.

However, contrary to UK assurances, he says, the EU text makes it clear that only goods from GB going direct to retail in NI will be eligible to go through the green lane.

All other goods must go through the red lane - meaning full EU customs paperwork - as the EU deems them at risk of entering the EU/Republic of Ireland, he said.

The current "simplified" system to get goods across the Irish sea quickly, sees customers completing customs declarations after goods have arrived. But under the WF, he says, this will be replaced by "full customs declarations and checks up front" before the goods are shipped to NI - causing substantial delays.

