Rishi Sunak’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland cleared its first Commons test despite opposition from some Tory MPs and the DUP.

MPs voted 515 to 29, majority 486, in favour of regulations to implement the Stormont brake section of the Windsor Framework.

Tory former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss said they would be voting against the Government ahead of the debate.

TUV leader Jim Allister says the Commons vote today in support of the so-called Stormont Brake changes nothing in terms of the Windsor Framework - which he says leaves the EU's "ill-gotten sovereignty" over NI untouched.

The European Research Group (ERG) of Tory MPs also said it was “strongly recommending” its members oppose the regulations.

TUV leader Jim Allister said the landslide vote "changes nothing".

“The predicted outcome of the vote changes nothing in terms of the unacceptability of the deceptive Windsor Framework," he told the News Letter.

"So long as the EU’s ill-gotten sovereignty over NI is not recovered by the UK and we are left, colony-like, under foreign laws and a foreign court and under an EU Customs Code which decrees NI as EU territory and GB as a foreign country, then, so long can no one who values the Union contemplate support for the Windsor Whitewash.

"It always has been and remains a sovereignty issue and only the satisfactory addressing of that will restore us to our place in the U.K.

“The key leverage which unionists have is Stormont and that must not be squandered by crawling back in to implement the very Protocol unionist leaders solemnly pledged to unalterably oppose. So, for TUV the fight goes on, because to accept Windsor is to accept that NI will never again be a full part of the U.K. Such is unconscionable and undoable for unionists of principle and conviction.”

However Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Chris Heaton-Harris MP welcomed the outcome of the vote.

“I welcome Parliament voting today to support the Windsor Framework and approve the Statutory Instrument related to the Stormont Brake,” he said.

"This measure lies at the very heart of the Windsor Framework, which offers the best deal for Northern Ireland, safeguarding its place in the Union and addressing the democratic deficit.

“By voting in favour of the Stormont Brake, we have voted to ensure that the people of Northern Ireland, through a restored Executive, will have full democratic input to the laws that apply to them.

“The democratic safeguard provided by the Stormont Brake, as well as the other new arrangements in the Windsor Framework, support stability and prosperity in Northern Ireland, and I am pleased to see progress made today in the House.”

The respnse from Sinn Fein was to call for the immediate restoration of the Assembly – which fell when the DUP withdraw in February last year in protest at the NI Protocol.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said “huge” opportunities to strengthen the economy and create better jobs must be seized.

“The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded,” he said. “It’s now time to move forward.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

“Ten months ago, the people voted in a democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed.

“The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers, and where I will be able to represent all the people of Upper Bann as elected to do so.

