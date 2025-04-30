Withdrawal of critical veterinary medicines could have ‘severe impact’ on NI

Losing access to just one critical veterinary medicine in Northern Ireland when a Brexit grace period ends could have a “severe impact” on animal health

Losing access to just one critical veterinary medicine in Northern Ireland when a Brexit grace period ends could have a "severe impact" on animal health in the region, MPs have been warned.

The grace period agreed between the UK and EU that enables the continued flow of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland expires on December 31 this year.

While both London and Brussels have signalled a desire to strike an overarching veterinary deal, similar to one already in place for human medicines, that is not expected to materialise before the deadline.

Dr Kirsten Dunbar , president of the Northern Ireland branch of the British Veterinary Association , gave evidence to a Westminster committee on Wednesday to outline the sector's concerns.

She said while an initial estimate that 50% of medicines used in Northern Ireland would no longer be available to vets after the grace period expires, she said that estimated proportion has reduced to around 10%.

However, she said it remained unclear what medicines were included in that 10%.

"The problem is not really the percentage," she told members of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

"The problem is if there is a critical medicine, so it's about the type, the volume used, and whether it's critical."

Dr Dunbar said the majority of medicines used in Northern Ireland originate in the EU. However, she highlighted that many of those arrive in Great Britain first, and are subsequently routed from there into Northern Ireland .

She flagged that one of the main issues with importing from GB into NI after the grace period expires will be the need to carry out batch testing on the medicines on arrival.

Dr Dunbar said one of the reasons the 50% estimate had fallen was because some manufactures in Europe were now routing their products through the Republic of Ireland , rather than shipping them to GB first.

Dr Dunbar said vets in Northern Ireland had still not been provided a definitive list on what medicines may not be available post grace period.

"We have been asking for a list, we still have no list of critical medicines that may be at risk," she said.

"And we have been calling for that list and for some stakeholder engagement, public stakeholder information."

Dr Dunbar added: " The UK's National Office of Animal Health estimated in April of this year that 10 to 15% of products could be withdrawn from the Northern Ireland market."

She said a proportion of that percentage would involve "critical" products - meaning there is no other alternative on the market that could be used in its absence.

"As I said, it's really not so much the percentage, but if there is one product that is critical that we need in volume, it could have a huge impact."

Dr Dunbar raised the prospect of an important vaccine to combat animal disease not being available.

"If we couldn't get that, that would have a severe impact on animal health within Northern Ireland ," she said.

Dr Dunbar said one of the solutions to getting access to at risk critical medicines could be the EU agreeing to grant special import certifications that would allow the continued use of certain GB products.

The committee later heard from a range of experts on the wider functioning of the EU/UK Windsor Framework governing the post-Brexit relationship in regard to Northern Ireland .

Joel Reland, a research fellow in the organisation UK in a Changing Europe, said the Labour government seemed much keener on achieving greater alignment with the EU than the last Conservative administration.

He was responded to questions from committee member and DUP leader Gavin Robinson on the Government's apparent reluctance to veto the application of new EU laws in Northern Ireland that have been flagged by MLAs under the Stormont break democratic scrutiny mechanism.

"Fundamentally, there is much more willingness under this Labour government to align with EU legislation," said Mr Reland.

"And therefore, rather than the default position being to block where you have that risk of divergence, there's more thinking about are there other ways in which we can navigate this challenge."

Dr Lisa Claire Whitten , a research fellow at Queen's University, said the Government appeared to keen to avoid creating any new points of trade friction with the EU.

"It's an emerging approach where this UK government is much more open to aligning with the EU to avoid new GB/NI frictions and wider UK/EU frictions," she said.