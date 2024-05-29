Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman bereaved by one of the IRA's most notorious massacres has said it is hypocritical of the party to loudly condemn Israeli war crimes given the republican movement's past.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was one of 12 people killed in the 1987 Enniskillen bombing, was reacting to the language of Sinn Fein TDs speaking in the Dail this week.

Following the Irish government's decision on Tuesday to recognise Palestine as a fully-fledged country, the Irish parliament convened to discuss it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reference to Israeli "war crimes" were made a dozen times by seven different TDs, five of them Sinn Fein members.

Stills taken from news footage of 1987 Enniskillen bomb

For example Sinn Fein Wicklow TD John Brady said: "We need a commitment that, if the war criminal Netanyahu sets foot in this State, he will be arrested immediately."

Ms Quinton said: "I don't accept the IRA were fighting a war. It was a nasty terrorist campaign they tried to make more noble by making out it was a war."

But she went on to add: "If we accept their terminology – which I don't – then they are guilty of war crimes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, their denunciations of others' war crimes is "hypocrisy".

A Palestinian man and his children sit in a destroyed room following the targeting or a residential building by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 22, 2024

However, she added: "I wish hypocrisy was the worst Sinn Fein-IRA ever did. My mother was not murdered by hypocrisy."

She lamented how well Sinn Fein leaders' cross-community gestures (such as Michelle O'Neill's visit this year to Windsor Park) often go down, given the party's ongoing refusal to condemn the IRA.

"Everybody says 'oh isn't that positive'!" Mrs Quinton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No: anything they do whilst failing to condemn the terrorists they're associated with is a negative thing.

"That attitude is why they get away with such speeches in the Dail."

More from this reporter:

ENNISKILLEN RAISED AT ICC

In accusing Israel of war crimes last week, Karim Khan of the International Criminal Court had cited the example of the Enniskillen bomb specifically.

He had said: “There were [IRA] attempts to kill Margaret Thatcher, Airey Neave was blown up, Lord Mountbatten was blown up, there was the Enniskillen attack, we had kneecappings…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the British didn’t decide to say, ‘Well, on the Falls Road there undoubtedly may be some IRA members and republican sympathisers, so therefore let’s drop a 2,000lb bomb on the Falls Road.’ You can’t do that.”

Mrs Quinton's charge of hypocrisy and IRA war crimes was put to Sinn Fein, as was her belief that Sinn Fein and the IRA are subsets of the same movement.

A response is awaited.

During the Troubles the IRA killed in excess of 1,700 people.