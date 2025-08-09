Woman wearing Palestine Action t-shirt arrested in Belfast

Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll condemned police action against pro-Palestine activists

A woman wearing a Palestine Action t-shirt has been arrested at an anti-racism protest in Belfast city centre.

It comes after the British Government in July made expressing support for or being a member of Palestine Action a criminal offence under terrorism legislation.

In London , around 365 people were arrested for supporting the banned group after protesters gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday.

In Belfast , videos shared online show a woman wearing a Palestine Action t-shirt being told by police officers she was being arrested on suspicion of "possessing an article, namely a sign or t-shirt, that indicates support for Palestine Action".

He called on Executive ministers to "speak up for the right to protest" and dismiss any charges people may face.

"The whole world can see the mass starvation and daily executions carried out by Israel , yet the people being harassed in Belfast are those who stand up for Palestine," Mr Carroll said.

"On the same day we saw far-right protesters with offensive and provocative signage, including pro- Israel items, the police took it upon themselves to arrest activists for having the temerity to wear items of clothing in solidarity action.

"The British Government implemented a regressive clampdown with their vote to proscribe Palestine Action, without a single vote being cast in the local Assembly."

Sinn Fein MLA for West Belfast Pat Sheehan said the British Government and PSNI's actions were "disgraceful".

"While Keir Starmer continues to enable the ongoing Israeli genocide and starvation of Gazans, he is also moving to silence ordinary, decent people for speaking out," he said.

"Just yesterday, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu announced his intention to seize Gaza City .

"Yet still, Starmer provides cover for this rogue regime, instead targeting activists for highlighting what should be a universal moral outrage.

"Like all previous censorship attempts by the British Government, which is totally out of step with the wider public, this too will fail.

"Highlighting the ongoing devastation in Gaza is not a crime. The real crime is Israel's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide, aided and abetted by the US and Britain ."