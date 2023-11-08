The haranguing of an elderly poppy seller in Lurgan by a woman who wanted to sell IRA badges is being treated as a hate incident by the PSNI.

A six minute video is circulating on social media of a woman haranguing an elderly woman selling poppies at a stall in the store on Tuesday.

The woman repeatedly says that “this is not acceptable" to “the Catholic community in this town” because the Poppy table was also selling memorabilia for the RUC and UDR.

She challenged the seller as to whether she could sell badges supporting the IRA.

The PSNI were called to Tesco in Lurgan after an elderly woman selling poppies was harangued at a stall in the story for six minutes. Photo: Google Maps.

"Would I be allowed to sell an Easter Lily here? IRA badges? Would I?" she asked.

She also repeatedly claimed that the RUC and UDR were responsible for murdering “many innocent people”.

The verbal challenges went on for some six minutes, during which time the woman was challenged by members of the public and a duty manager.

The woman also challenged the duty manager as to whether the store sold any Israeli goods.

The duty manager said she could lodge her complaints centrally and asked her to leave. A security guard walked with her to the door.

The PSNI said: "Police in Lurgan received a report of a verbal altercation at commercial premises in the Carnegie Street area on Tuesday 7th November. Officers attended and spoke to a number of individuals about the matter, however, no statement of complaint was made and no further action was taken. Police remained in the area and continued to monitor the situation."

Police said they are treating the matter as a hate incident.

A Royal British Legion spokeswoman said: “We are aware of a video circulating involving one of our volunteers. The safety of our volunteers is our main priority, and we are supporting the individual involved.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart said she has spoken with the PSNI, who confirmed that abuse of poppy collectors is classed as a hate crime and will be investigated.

"Poppies are a symbol of remembrance for everyone,” she said. “No-one should be forced to hide or should ever apologise for its display. Those who posted this video have only succeeded in displaying their own intolerance and bigotry, but they also demonstrated the importance of supporting the Poppy Appeal and of educating future generations of the reasons why we wear a poppy.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley added: “I have been speaking to the lady volunteering for the Royal British Legion to offer my support and commend her for the dignified way in which she faced the hatred and abuse directed towards her. Unfortunately it is not an isolated incident and others have faced similar issues."

TUV vice chairman Allister Kyle said the “disgraceful abuse” of the poppy sellers in Lurgan has caused “widespread outrage” across the community. “The fact that the footage has emerged on the 35th anniversary of the IRA’s Enniskillen massacre only adds to the hurt,” he added.

Sinn Fein and Tesco were also invited to comment.