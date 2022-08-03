Would-be PMs Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to square off in Belfast debate later this month

Mr Sunak’s team told the News Letter yesterday that the debate with Ms Truss will take place in all likelihood in Belfast on August 17 between 1-3pm. They said the venue for the event would be announced closer to the date.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley welcomed the news that the two candidates to become the next prime minister had chosen to hold one of their debates in the Province but urged both to publicly pledge they would “immediately push through the changes” to the Northern Ireland Protocol as envisaged in legislation currently passing through Parliament.

The DUP MP said the pair while in Northern Ireland should commit themselves to promoting the Union with Great Britain more vigorously than previous UK governments as well as being more forceful with the Irish government.

Mr Paisley said: “It is often joked that rule number one in politics is, never trust the Tories and rule number two is – don’t forget rule number one. The problem is that for the best part of the last century, the Tories have ultimately been in power and look set to continue for the foreseeable future.

“It is essential therefore that the new Conservative Party leader and prime minister is engaged on Northern Ireland, cherishes the Union and is determined to immediately fix the protocol that has brought power-sharing to a shuddering halt.”

He continued: “I want the next prime minister to immediately push through the changes to the protocol legislation. Get them back out of the House of Lords without any messing about and then empower the relevant secretary of state to take action.

“There is no point having enabling legislation if it is not enabled! So, let’s see an immediate end to border checks on the Irish Sea when cargo lands in Northern Ireland, let’s see normal trade between GB and NI.”

On the overall issue of the Union and its future, Mr Paisley said: “I want to hear a commitment from the new prime minister that never again will they so take their off the ball that the Union is placed in such jeopardy. I want them to commit to embolden the Union, proclaiming our national symbols of identity – our Royal household and our national flag, and I want them to effectively be proud of Britishness that is here and not be ashamed of it.”

Regarding relations with Dublin, the DUP MP said: “The new prime minister has an opportunity to speak with crystal-clear clarity to our southern neighbours that they can either be good neighbours and support Northern Ireland neutrally, or they can expect to be challenged by the next PM at every turn.”

On legacy issues related to the Troubles, Mr Paisley also had a message for both leadership candidates: “I want to see the 500 victims murdered by the IRA on our border during the Troubles whose killers had sanctuary in the Republic exposed, and justice granted for those victims. For too long Dublin has evaded justice on this matter while hypocritically calling for victims to have justice.”

Turning to Northern Ireland’s economy, he said: “The Tories have a levelling up commitment across the UK. Northern Ireland was short changed in that. The two candidates can easily commit another £100 million to projects in NI that proclaim the positivity of being part of the Union.

“I want to see pro-active pro-Union campaigning that knocks out any nonsense about the imagined advantages of being part of an all-Ireland union. They should spell out the economic nightmare that a united Ireland would be!”

Mr Paisley said two leadership contenders should promise to cut VAT to help local hospitality out and slash the corporation tax rates so that the Province can compete fairly with the Republic in attracting foreign direct investment.

“I want to see our local airports supported in the way the Irish government has supported Dublin Airport with a multi-million pound package to win new routes and bring in new operators,” the MP said.

He added: “There must be a cut in connectivity rates to England. Overall there must a strategic effort to join up the kingdom as never before.