Wreath laid and two-minute silence observed in city cemetery in memory of Belfast Blitz victims

​The Northern Ireland War Memorial (NIWM) has marked the 82nd anniversary of the World War Two air raids on Northern Ireland with a wreath laying ceremony at the mass blitz grave in Belfast City Cemetery.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

Saturday’s commemoration coincided with the anniversary of the Easter Tuesday raid, which took place on 15/16 April 1941, resulting in the loss of over 740 lives in Belfast. Lives were also lost in Bangor, Newtownards and Londonderry.

Vice chair of the NIWM board, Catherine Champion, together with guest Nikki Spence, placed a wreath in memory of all who lost their lives, including Nikki’s great uncle, William John Wallace Snr, and his son William John Wallace Jnr, who died at their home, 57 Eastland Street, during the Easter Tuesday raid.

William John Wallace Snr was 25 at the time of his death. He was a machine man and an ARP warden. William John Wallace Jnr was the youngest fatality of the air raids at just six weeks old. They are buried in a family grave in Belfast City Cemetery with William’s sister Annie Bradshaw and her son David, who were also killed in the raid.

Vice chair of the NI War Memorial board Catherine Champion and guest Nikki Spence lay a wreath at Belfast City Cemetery to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Belfast BlitzVice chair of the NI War Memorial board Catherine Champion and guest Nikki Spence lay a wreath at Belfast City Cemetery to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Belfast Blitz
Vice chair of the NI War Memorial board Catherine Champion and guest Nikki Spence lay a wreath at Belfast City Cemetery to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Belfast Blitz
A piper from Campbell College Combined Cadet Force performed Abide with Me at Saturday’s wreath laying, after which a two-minute silence was observed.

The NIWM is hosting another commemoration at the mass blitz grave in Milltown Cemetery on Friday, May 5 at 11am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

