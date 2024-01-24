You ' must not break your word to the people': full text of loyalists' letter to DUP

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DUP has been involved in protracted talks with the government aimed at securing concessions on the arrangements that would address its concerns around trade and sovereignty.​

The Let’s Talk Loyalism group has insisted the boycott should only be lifted once all of the economic barriers created by the post-Brexit trading arrangements are removed, and said the DUP secured its mandate in the 2022 Assembly election with a similar stance on the so-called Irish Sea border.

* Full text of letter

Dear elected representative

​During the last election campaign, you and your party promised to remain outside of Stormont until the Irish Sea Border had been removed.

The unionist and loyalist electorate have not forgotten this promise. I trust you have not forgotten it either. To betray this commitment is to betray the very people you are duty bound to represent. It would be unforgivable.

You were elected by the people, for the people, and must not break your word to the people. To do so would be a dishonourable act of treachery causing irrepairable harm to our place within the Union.

The Irish Sea Border is a constitutional injustice. It fractures the constitutional and economic integrity of the Union. It is incompatible with the Belfast Agreement institutions. It denies our economic rights as equal British citizens in the United Kingdom.

There is no basis to re-enter Stormont as long as the Irish Sea Border remains.

Stay the course and stand firm.

You have the unionist people your word. We expect you to keep it. The future of the Union depends on it.