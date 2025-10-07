"You would think the Justice Minister would have checked this" - Little-Pengelly and Long clash over claimed loyalist threats to Belfast Irish language blitz

The deputy First Minister and the Justice Minister have been in public war of words over claimed loyalist threats connected to Belfast’s Irish language blitz.

In the latest clash between members of Stormont’s shared government, Emma Little-Pengelly and Naomi Long took to social media to criticise each other for statements on reported loyalist warnings that council vehicles branded with Irish would be attacked and burned.

The threats were reported by a Sunday newspaper; on Monday, however, the deputy First Minister said in Stormont that PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher had told her the police have “no evidence” they actually exist.

But that same day the Justice Minister gave a radio interview condemning the reported warnings, stating: “What is happening with Belfast City Council is not just threatening towards staff and towards facilities, it’s damaging for communities. You’re actually damaging things in your own community.”

On social media site X, formerly Twitter, Mrs Little-Pengelly criticised Mrs Long for behaving as if the threats were proven to be real, stating: “Important to note that I spoke to the Chief Constable and he confirmed the PSNI had no evidence or awareness of any alleged threat.

“You would think the Justice Minister would have checked this before speaking on it so definitively.”

That led Mrs Long to hit back. Referencing an incident eight years ago when the UVF forced four Catholic families out of an east Belfast housing development, she posted: “This from the same person who said people threatened in Cantrell Close didn’t want to make a fuss when they were being intimidated by loyalists and spoke out.

“You’d think the deputy First Minister would have a better grasp of how community coercion actually works.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, pictured at the DUP's conference last month, says the PSNI's Chief Constable has told her there's no evidence the claimed loyalist threats exist. Photo: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Stating there should be a focus on calling for paramilitaries to disband to avoid “confusion over whether they are threatening anyone or not”, the Justice Minister added: “Such threats are often communicated via the press, without prior intelligence or codewords and are [then] denied by the very organisations who make them.”

Alliance’s deputy leader, MLA Eoin Tennyson, also lashed out at Mrs Little-Pengelly, stating it was “beyond shameful, though not at all surprising” for the deputy First Minister to “criticise those condemning” loyalist threats he maintained were made.

A PSNI spokeswoman said they’re aware of media coverage and enquiries are ongoing, adding: “Whilst we won’t comment on specific threats we never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk.”

The warning claim comes as Belfast Council moves to redesign its logo to include Irish, as part of plans to blaze the language across the entire city.

Justice Minister Naomi Long, pictured at Alliance's conference in March of this year, got into a public spat with deputy First Minster Emma Little-Pengelly over the claimed loyalist threats. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

It hasn’t yet been decided if a logo with Irish text will go on council uniforms and vehicles, but staff who live or work in loyalist areas fear for their safety if they display one.

In the initial part of the blitz, the city centre plus major landmarks such as Belfast Castle and Belfast Zoo will be targeted for signs bearing the Irish language – as could popular Ormeau Park, located next to the staunchly unionist Willowfield area of east Belfast.