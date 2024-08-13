Young children at Olympic homecoming celebrations chant 'ooh ahh up the Ra' during live BBC broadcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A group of young Irish children have given a pro-IRA chant at Olympic homecoming celebrations in Dublin.

It happened during a live broadcast as part of BBC Northern Ireland’s coverage of the aftermath of the Olympic Games, featuring interviews with medal-winners from the Province.

After a report about the ‘welcome home’ events south of the border for Team Ireland athletes, including those from Northern Ireland, the bulletin cut live to a presenter in north Dublin surrounded by fans of boxer Kellie Harrington, who won gold for Ireland in the lightweight category at the games.

After a while the children began to chant ‘ooh ahh up the Ra’ and shortly after that point the broadcast cut away from the children.

A clip from the BBC live broadcast from Dublin in which the children in the background, behind the reporter, chanted 'Ooh ah up the Ra'

TUV Carrick councillor David Clarke has tonight written to the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, and the director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Symth, to complain.

He asked the BBC to apologise for the clip, and the Olympic Federation to “publicly distance” itself from the incident.

In his open letter to the federation, he said: “I write both to congratulate the athletes which represented Team Ireland at the recent Olympic Games and to draw your attention to a most unsavoury incident which I trust you will agree distracts from the remarkable achievements of the team, three of whom as you know are from Northern Ireland.

“This evening’s edition of BBC Northern Ireland’s evening news programme, Newsline, included a live report from Dublin in which a reporter broadcast from in front of a group of primary school aged children. I was shocked and appalled when the children suddenly took up a chat of “Ooh ah up the ’Ra” which prompted a swift end to the live broadcast.

“I appreciate that The Olympic Federation of Ireland could not control this event.

"However, it took place following an event to welcome home athletes, some of whom as noted above are from Northern Ireland which bore the brunt of the brutal IRA campaign which resulted in the murders of over 1,700 people and the maiming of thousands of others.

"You will also be aware that the FAI was fined €20,000 after some members of the Ireland women’s team was filmed chatting this highly offensive slogan.

“I invite you to publicly distance The Olympic Federation of Ireland from what we saw tonight on the BBC and make clear that there is no place for the glorification of terrorism in sport.”

Mr Clarke also wrote to Adam Smyth, the Director of BBC Northern Ireland.

His letter said: “Dear Mr Smyth, I write to draw your attention to this evening’s edition of Newsline when a live broadcast from Dublin on the return of Team Ireland athletes was cut short when a number of school children behind the reporter began to chant ‘Ooh ah up the ’Ra’.

“While I appreciate the BBC had no control over what happened, not only did Declan Harvey not note that the chant was offensive to many viewers - something which is self evident given that the IRA murdered over 1,700 people in Northern Ireland – but closed the segment with a laugh. This was totally unacceptable.

“I invite the BBC to rectify this by apologising for this incident on air tomorrow night.”