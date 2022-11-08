The pictures speak a thousand words of the devastation still for families as a victim appeals for information on the IRA killers who struck Enniskillen in 1987.
1.
Family members pictured during a wreath-laying ceremony this morning to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.
Photo: Presseye
2.
Margaret Veitch whose parents William and Angns Mullan were killed in the 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb laying a wreath to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.
Photo: presseye
3.
A wreath-laying ceremony took place in Enniskillen this morning to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.
Photo: presseye
4.
Julian Armstrong whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed in the 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb laying a wreath to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.
Photo: presseye