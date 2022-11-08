News you can trust since 1737
Poppy Day Bomb: 11 images of families remembering victims of 35th Enniskillen IRA bombing anniversary

Here are a selection of images from the 35th anniversary of the Enniskillen bomb.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago

The pictures speak a thousand words of the devastation still for families as a victim appeals for information on the IRA killers who struck Enniskillen in 1987.

1.

Family members pictured during a wreath-laying ceremony this morning to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.

Photo: Presseye

2.

Margaret Veitch whose parents William and Angns Mullan were killed in the 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb laying a wreath to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.

Photo: presseye

3.

A wreath-laying ceremony took place in Enniskillen this morning to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.

Photo: presseye

4.

Julian Armstrong whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed in the 1987 Remembrance Sunday bomb laying a wreath to mark the 35th anniversary of the Remembrance Sunday bombing.

Photo: presseye

