Popular football star in critical condition - friends, family and fans 'praying for a miracle'

Former Dollingstown FC captain Aaron Moffett is in critical condition after a road accident.

A popular football star is in critical condition after a road accident on his way back from Twelfth celebrations.

Aaron Moffett, former captain of Dollingstown FC and a well-known figure across Northern Ireland’s football scene, was involved in an accident on Markethill’s Coolmillish Road late on Saturday afternoon.

The 38-year-old was a passenger in a van, and was reportedly helping people transport band instruments after a parade.

Aaron, who stepped down as captain in 2021 after 13 hugely successful years in the role, is currently the Co Down club’s secretary and maintains a high profile in both football and his local community.

Said Dollingstown FC former chairman Hubert Watson: “We’re all praying for a miracle.

“Aaron is the best of guys and the most incredible captain in the club’s history – he was in the role for 13 years, lifting trophies every year.

"In 2020, he took us all the way to winning the Irish Intermediate Cup for the first time ever.

“He’s been at the club at least 18 years, which shows how dedicated and loyal he is.

“He’s always keen to help out, both in the club and around the community. If you asked him to do anything, he’d do it with 100% efficiency.”

When Aaron stood down as captain, his hometown club Portadown made their first appearance at Dollingstown’s Planters Park grounds, playing a friendly fixture that gave fans a chance to recognise the man central to his club’s success.

The PSNI say they’re working to establish the circumstances of the accident.

Stated Inspector Cherith Adair: “Detectives are conducting inquiries after a male passenger sustained serious injuries following an incident involving a vehicle shortly after 4.30pm [on] July 12.

“Partners from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“The casualty has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time.”

Ms Adair said one man has been cautioned.