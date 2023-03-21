Portadown house fire: PSNI launch murder investigation after woman, 37, dies and 12-year-old girl taken to hospital

The woman, a foreign national, was pronounced dead at the house on Church Street, while a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

The fire brigade were called at 2.13am today and neighbouring residents were evacuated to Portadown Town Hall as firefighters spent two hours getting the blaze under control.

As news of the woman’s death following a house fire began circulating, police announced their investigation had become a murder inquiry.

The scene on Church Street in Portadown where police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman. Picture by Jonathan Porter // PressEye

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

DUP councillor Kyle Moutray said: "I am shocked and saddened to have wakened to the tragic news that a life has been lost in a major fire in Portadown. My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.

"I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives – their actions and swift response are to be commended.”

MP for Upper Bann, the DUP’s Carla Lockhart, said: “This is some very sad news coming from Portadown.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

SF councillor Paul Duffy said: "Once again, another woman meets a violent death, this murder adds to a long and depressing list of such attacks against women.