​​Time and again today, veteran golf enthusiasts told the News Letter the same thing: that this year’s Open in Portrush is the equal of major tournaments across the world – if not better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

The day saw Rory McIlroy – the near-universal fan favourite – hold his own and secure his return for the weekend.

Meanwhile the News Letter spoke to visitors from across the globe about their experiences of the event so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy walks off the 6th during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday July 18, 2025. Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

During the whole day, only two complaints were heard: firstly, the weather (there was a torrential downpour at about 3pm, followed by lingering drizzle afterwards), and one spectator’s view that too many tickets had been sold to the event.

Richard Knox, 68, from Greenville, South Carolina, said: "I think they're doing a great job. The organisation compared to tournaments at home is a couple of levels above.

"This one is run as well as any golf tournament I've ever been to – I've been to four Opens, I've been to the Masters probably 10 times, US Open, Walker Cup, Ryder Cup. As I said, this compares favourably to any of them.

"It's a little better organised than 2019. I think the town and the surrounding area is more clued-in this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of restaurants, food service places, have experience of being overwhelmed in 2019, and they're better organised this time."

An Ulster-Scot by background, this is his 40th trip to Northern Ireland.

Anna Bacock, 45, is originally from Lurgan, but now lives in a small town called Big Pine on a Native American reservation in California.

She has tickets for several days, and said: "It is fantastic – 10 out of 10. We've been to a US Open and this is a way better experience – the layout, accessibility, toilets. And do you know what? It's almost spotless!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drew McArthur, 19, and from near Aberdeen, said: "Portrush itself is just a beautiful village, and it's run very, very smoothly. This is the fourth or fifth Open I've been to. And it's top of the list.

"The people – that's a big pull, how welcoming everyone is."

His brother Cammy, 26, said: "I've been to a few Opens, and this just feels different – the atmosphere."

The complaint about spectator numbers came from Richard Devine, originally from Dublin, now living in Glasgow.

"We were here in 2019 and enjoyed the experience," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I feel too many tickets were sold [this year] and the experience isn't the same."

Ballymena native Campbell McAnally, 62 and now living in Orlando, Florida, said: "I've been to quite a few [tournaments] in America, and the only thing missing here is the weather."

Arpit Agarwal, 57, and from Mumbai, travels to The Open every year.

Each Open is an improvement on the last, and this is no exception. "I think the event's fantastic,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much camaraderie, you can talk to anyone as if you've known them forever."

Meanwhile his niece Dia Goel, 13 and a keen golfer himself, said: "This is the first Open I've ever been to but so far, it's amazing."

As to who the crowd were supporting, the name that came up on almost every occasion regardless of nationality was Rory McIlroy.

Stephanie Downes, 59 and from Kilkenny, said: “He's number one. I'm trying to see Scottie too, but Rory is just the king of the castle, isn't he?"

What’s his support like in Kilkenny?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are you joking me?" she replied. "Everybody would be shouting for Rory. The roof will come off Northern Ireland – in fact the whole of Ireland – if he wins."

Steven Carruthers, 55 and from Edinburgh, had been to “about two dozen” Opens, and said this one if “outstanding”.

He said he was supporting McIlroy because “he’s a Celt”.

"But he’s also one of the leading lights in golf,” he said. “Tiger is no longer in the limelight these days, and to see him here, home on his patch, is second to none.”

Edgar Cumins, 65 and from Hillsborough, said: “We’re here to see Rory hopefully bring it home. He’s done well – he’s kept it up. Everyone is willing him on.”