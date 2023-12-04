Portrush RNLI launched to reports of a vessel in difficulty in Lough Foyle

Portrush RNLI’s All-weather lifeboat was requested to launch by the Coast Guard to reports of Personal Locator Beacon being activated from a boat in Lough Foyle

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon December 3.

The All-weather Lifeboat and her volunteer crew launched at 1.55 with an estimated time of arrival on scene at 2.40pm as conditions were perfect, with calm seas and excellent visibility.

En route to the scene it was confirmed that the boat had sunk with four people on board. Other vessels were on scene to assist with the search, including Green Castle Coast Guard and the rescue helicopter R118.

The Portrush ALB

Portrush ALB remained on scene along with other vessels and assisted with the search for the four crewmembers.

The casualties were located at 3.25pm and were recovered by Greencastle Coast Guard, and transferred to the ALB where they were then winched onboard Rescue 118.

Carl Kennedy Portrush RNLI Launch Authority said: ‘This was a great outcome for all concerned today. Our volunteer crew practice with our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard in anticipation for this type of scenario.