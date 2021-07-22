Power cut in Portadown affects 1665 homes

Most of Killicommaine is without power and the traffic lights at the Seagoe Hotel are down.

According to NIE Networks the power went off at 3:53 PM with restoration time expected at 7pm tonight.

The firm said: “The repair team is on its way.”

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

If you lose power, you can report it here https://powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk/TabularFaults.html

Or call 03457 643 643

