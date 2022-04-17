Praise for emergency services after dramatic river rescue
Emergency services have been praised after a young boy was rescued after getting into difficulty in a river near Tandragee at the weekend.
The incident happened in the River Cusher on Easter Saturday afternoon.
Independent councillor Paul Berry said: “I am glad to learn that thankfully a young lad has been rescued by the emergency services in the Old Gilford Road area of Tandragee.
“Sadly a young person became trapped under a rock along the stretch of the Cusher River near the locallity known as ‘Bears Cave’ in the town.”
He continued: “It was very concerning with the reports but with the swift and professional help of the Fire Service of Northern Ireland and the remaining emergency services we were all relieved when he was rescued from the river.
“Like all rivers, they can be very dangerous in locations and especially the Cusher river with a very strong flow full of dangers, and I would appeal for people to stay clear of the river.”
Mr Berry added: “The local community wish to young lad a speedy recovery and thankful he was rescued and safe — this could have been much worse.
“I would salute the fire service personnel who risked their lives to save others.”
Mr Berry said it was a “a reminder of their dangerous jobs”.
A police spokesperson said the boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries following the rescue at around 3.20pm on Saturday.