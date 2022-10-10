Praise for Northern Ireland crews’ Creeslough bravery

(parental permission given) Louise Devine with her daughter Lilly Hegarty 8, at a vigil in Milford, Co Donegal for the victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date:

Around 20 vigils took place across the county last night for the victims, while another man (in his 20s) remained in a critical condition in hospital.

The dead range in age from five to 59.

Messages of sympathy were voiced by figures ranging from a local leader in the Orange Order to Pope Francis.

Firefighting and ambulance crews had come from across the border in the aftermath of the blast, and JJ McGowan, chief ambulance officer for the western division of the Irish Health Service Executive, said he will be “forever indebted” for the help Northern Irish crews supplied – citing the help given by hazard zone specialists for particular praise.

"You have to remember,” he told the News Letter, “this building was like a Jenga [puzzle].

"One wrong block taken out, and the whole thing could have collapsed at any stage.

"You were dealing with gas, electricity, petroleum, diesel and that whole Jenga structure, so the hazardous area response team was invaluable to work with.”

Yesterday, in the Donegal town of Milford, people carried candles, prayers were said, and the crowd sung the Irish language hymn ‘A Mhuire Mhathair’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Political figures including Irish premier Micheal Martin and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson voiced their best wishes for those affected, as inquiries continue into exactly what caused the explosion.

Sir Jeffrey then went off his scripted speech at the DUP conference to thank the emergency services on both sides of the border.

"This is what being a good neighbour is all about," he said.