Praise for Northern Ireland crews’ Creeslough bravery
As Donegal reels from the loss of 10 lives in a catastrophic petrol station explosion, praise has been lavished on the bravery of emergency responders from across Ulster who entered the wreckage – which one eyewitness likened to a giant Jenga puzzle.
Around 20 vigils took place across the county last night for the victims, while another man (in his 20s) remained in a critical condition in hospital.
The dead range in age from five to 59.
Messages of sympathy were voiced by figures ranging from a local leader in the Orange Order to Pope Francis.
Firefighting and ambulance crews had come from across the border in the aftermath of the blast, and JJ McGowan, chief ambulance officer for the western division of the Irish Health Service Executive, said he will be “forever indebted” for the help Northern Irish crews supplied – citing the help given by hazard zone specialists for particular praise.
Most Popular
-
1
Donegal ambulance chief: 'We will be forever indebted to our Northern Ireland Ambulance Service colleagues'
-
2
Belfast murder: 23 images of Sean Fox murder scene - men seen running from social club
-
3
Creeslough catastrophe: Messages from Northern Ireland emergency services on the Donegal petrol station explosion
"You have to remember,” he told the News Letter, “this building was like a Jenga [puzzle].
"One wrong block taken out, and the whole thing could have collapsed at any stage.
"You were dealing with gas, electricity, petroleum, diesel and that whole Jenga structure, so the hazardous area response team was invaluable to work with.”
Yesterday, in the Donegal town of Milford, people carried candles, prayers were said, and the crowd sung the Irish language hymn ‘A Mhuire Mhathair’.
Political figures including Irish premier Micheal Martin and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson voiced their best wishes for those affected, as inquiries continue into exactly what caused the explosion.
Sir Jeffrey then went off his scripted speech at the DUP conference to thank the emergency services on both sides of the border.
"This is what being a good neighbour is all about," he said.
"We assure the people of Creeslough of our collective prayers and want them to know that they will continue to be in our thoughts in the days ahead.”