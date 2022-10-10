Praise for volunteers who dug through Creeslough blast debris in ‘flip-flops’

HSE Western Region chief ambulance officer JJ McGowan paid tribute to the many volunteers who had come to the assistance of first responders in Creeslough.

Mr McGowan told RTE News: “They were doing momentous work. People in flip-flops, shorts, t-shirts removing rubble and debris.

“This (recovery operation) lasted up to 22, 24 hours, and that was very difficult for the crews on scene.

“(For) the community here in Creeslough, it really is a momentous task what they have to deal with in the next few days ahead to get over this and try and bring back any sense of normality to the lives of the people here.”

It comes as hundreds of people gathered at vigils in memory of the 10 people lost in Friday’s blast.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among those killed at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.

An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the cause, though at this stage it is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Emergency services at the scene at Applegreen service station located in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal where multiple injuries have been reported after a explosion. Picture date: Friday October 7, 2022. PA Photo. Among those gathered at the scene cordon were relatives of people feared to have been in the station at the time of the explosion. There were unconfirmed reports from the scene that people had been buried in the rubble. Multiple emergency service vehicles are in attendance while a Coastguard helicopter was also providing support.See PA story IRISH Donegal. Photo credit should read: Nina Gabel/PA Wire

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One of the first funerals confirmed will take place on Wednesday – for James O’Flaherty in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

Garda said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Members of the public leaving St Michael's Church Creeslough following a Mass for the victims of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Donegal . Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Almost 20 vigils were organised across Co Donegal on Sunday.

One of the first took place in the town of Milford, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

Parents hugged their children, people carried candles, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.

The vigil ended with the crowd singing Irish language hymn A Mhuire Mhathair.

Father John Joe Duffy lights ten red candles candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the ten victims of the Applegreen service station explosion as he prepares for Mass. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022. PA Photo. Friday's blast at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal is being treated by Irish police as a "tragic accident". The huge explosion claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers â€“ a boy and girl â€“ and a girl of primary school age. See PA story IRISH Donegal . Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

Later, there were similar scenes in the town of Castlefinn.

Local cleric Ciaran Hegarty led a moment of prayer before those gathered held a two-minute silence.