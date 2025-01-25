Presbyterian Church in Ireland moves to elect a new moderator

The two nominees will be considered by the church's 19 regional presbyteries embracing 550 congregations when they gather separately across Ireland to select one of the ministers as moderator-designate

​The ministers are the Rev Trevor Gribben, who has been the clerk of the General Assembly since 2014, and the Rev Richard Kerr, minister of Templepatrick Presbyterian church, Co Antrim since 2005.

Their names will be considered by the church's 19 regional presbyteries embracing 550 congregations when they gather separately across Ireland to select one of the ministers as moderator-designate. Each of those meetings traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in February, which this year is February 4, and whoever is selected will be formally elected and installed as moderator during this year’s General Assembly in June.

Current moderator, the Rev Dr Richard Murray, will continue to serve in office until then.

Administering this process usually falls to the clerk of the General Assembly. As Mr Gribben, like Mr Kerr, is a nominee again this year, this important duty falls once more to Deputy Clerk, the Rev Dr David Allen.

“While there was a large field of ministers to consider last year, with five names on the shortlist, over the last decade four nominees per election has been the average. Only once in that time, and that was 2023, have presbyteries considered just two names, so two isn’t that unusual,” said Dr Allen.

“Choosing a new moderator, our most senior office bearer and chief public representative, is a relatively straightforward process, it is also an important part of the life of our church, a prayerful, open, and democratic, process that starts in late autumn.”

Dr Allen added: “This is the time when members of presbytery begin to suggest names of ministers who they would like to see considered for the office. In the run up to Christmas, following the December meetings, I asked those on this ‘long list’ if they would be willing to have their names go forward, and this year two agreed.”

All ministers and the representative elder from each congregation within the Presbytery’s bounds will vote for their preferred candidate. The presbytery’s single vote is given to the person who receives the majority of votes cast at the meeting.

“It is a simple process. Each presbytery vote is then communicated by phone to the general secretary’s department in Assembly Buildings, Belfast and when the voting is completed, nominees and presbyteries are informed of the result,” Dr Allen explained.

“As many former moderators will testify, it is a demanding role, as they will be the Irish Presbyterian Church's our denomination’s senior office bearer and chief public representative. As such, they will represent PCI on state and other occasions across these islands. They will attend and chair the Church’s central councils and other meetings, while moderating part of this year’s, and next year’s, General Assembly.

“Most importantly, they will also seek to encourage and listen to the Church at home and overseas, as they preach in congregations most Sundays, make an overseas visit, and undertake four week-long presbytery tours.”

He concluded by saying, “As we get closer to the first Tuesday in February, many in our denomination will be praying for Richard and Trevor as they prepare themselves for what the Lord intends, and for the members of presbytery as they seek His will, and consider their vote."

