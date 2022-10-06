Prince and Princess of Wales on one day trip to Northern Ireland - 29 images
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived earlier in Belfast where they visited charities and community organisations.
By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:41 pm
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland where they will visit charities and community organisations.
It is the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III.
They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.
