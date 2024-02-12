Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The additional funding will be spent on addressing the issue before the end of this financial year.

Currently about 7,000 potholes a month are fixed but the Minister has acknowledged that more needs to be done.

23/01/2024. GLASGOW. Pothole on Howard Street.

This extra allocation will go some way to address the roads with the most significant need.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Repairing potholes is a routine operation for my roads staff who have been working as hard as they can to stay on top of the issue.

“Unfortunately, a number of factors has recently made the situation worse.

"For the last decade the Department has been operating in a challenging financial position due to British Government cuts and austerity which has had an impact on road maintenance activities and the overall condition of the road network.

"Add to that, the impact of climate change, with the wettest October in over 153 years of records, which caused severe damage to some roads across the North.

“This £1million investment today is the start of addressing the problem, it’s a statement of intent that I will seek out the investment to improve our road networks for motorists and cyclists.