All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

£1million is to be invested in road maintenance with a focus on addressing the pothole problem - DFI Minister John O'Dowd says that 7,000 potholes a month are fixed but more needs to be done

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has said an additional £1million is to be invested in road maintenance with a focus on addressing the pothole problem.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Feb 2024, 14:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
More than £700k lost to romance fraud over 10 months in Northern Ireland

The additional funding will be spent on addressing the issue before the end of this financial year.

Currently about 7,000 potholes a month are fixed but the Minister has acknowledged that more needs to be done.

23/01/2024. GLASGOW. Pothole on Howard Street.23/01/2024. GLASGOW. Pothole on Howard Street.
23/01/2024. GLASGOW. Pothole on Howard Street.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This extra allocation will go some way to address the roads with the most significant need.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Repairing potholes is a routine operation for my roads staff who have been working as hard as they can to stay on top of the issue.

“Unfortunately, a number of factors has recently made the situation worse.

"For the last decade the Department has been operating in a challenging financial position due to British Government cuts and austerity which has had an impact on road maintenance activities and the overall condition of the road network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Add to that, the impact of climate change, with the wettest October in over 153 years of records, which caused severe damage to some roads across the North.

“This £1million investment today is the start of addressing the problem, it’s a statement of intent that I will seek out the investment to improve our road networks for motorists and cyclists.

"This is a positive announcement which will have a real impact on road users. I will continue to press for vital funding to ensure our roads are maintained to a high standard.”

Related topics:John O'DowdNorth