High Court, Belfast

The pay-out to cover damages and future care arrangements for Aaron Glover was approved today at the High Court in Belfast.

Mr Glover, now aged 27, sustained severe brain damage in the single vehicle accident on the Hillhall Road near Lisburn, Co Antrim on December 22, 2014.

He had been a front seat passenger when his brother Curtis Glover lost control of their car and collided with a lamppost.

A passing doctor who provided help at the scene probably prevented him from dying, the court heard.

Mr Glover, who had hoped to become a joiner before the crash, was treated in intensive care and spent nearly a year in hospital.

In an action brought through his mother, he sued over the alleged negligence of his brother’s driving.

The case included claims for damages, loss of earnings, adaptations to the family’s home near Belfast and the cost of providing care for the rest of the plaintiff’s life.

Under the terms of a settlement reached, a compensation package was endorsed by Mr Justice McAlinden.

During the hearing he met with Mr Glover and his parents before paying tribute to the love and care they have shown.

“It’s a very sad case, a life living with very, very severe injuries,” the judge said.

“I am at a loss for words in terms of admiration for them in their dedication towards their son.”

Outside court the family’s solicitor confirmed the scale of the settlement.

Lynn Day of Madden & Finucane said: “We are very pleased to have reached a settlement which will be in excess of £9 million pounds in this tragic case.