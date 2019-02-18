PSNI appeal after Carrick jeweller burgled

Detectives are investigating a burglary at a jeweller’s in the Scotch Quarter area of Carrickfergus.

Sergeant Lander said: “The burglary was reported just before 8.30am this morning, Monday February 18.

“A significant quantity of high value gold, silver and antique jewellery was taken.

“We believe the burglary occurred sometime over the weekend and we are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 193 of 18/02/19.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”