PSNI appeal for information after 50 firefighters fight 'suspected arson' attack at former entertainment centre - 'fire started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor'

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to reports of a fire at the former family entertainment centre at 8.26pm on Monday evening.

Videos and photos on social media show smoke billowing from the centre.

A NIFRS spokesperson said that there are six fire appliances at the scene: two from Portrush, two from Coleraine, one from Portstewart and one from Ballymoney.

“There is also an aerial appliance from Derry/Londonderry and a support vehicle from Kilrea in attendance,” the spokesperson said.

In total, there are 46 firefighters at the scene.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from the area as firefighting operations are ongoing.

Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 9.20pm yesterday, Monday 8th August, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at the Dunluce Centre at Sandhill Drive in the town.

Fire at Dunluce Centre

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and managed to extinguish the blaze, which has resulted in damage being caused to a soft play area inside the building.

“Fortunately, there no one was inside the premises at the time of the incident, and there were no reports of any injuries.

“It’s believed at this stage that the fire was started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor.

“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact 101, and quote reference number 2014 of 08/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

SDLP East MLA Cara Hunter has said a suspected arson attack at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush is a blow to the local community.

She said: "The community in Portrush is deeply concerned by this suspected arson attack at the site of the Dunluce Centre. This large blaze required nearly 50 firefighters to tackle it and we’re lucky that nobody was injured as a result of this fire.

“I am aware that anti-social behaviour has been a problem in this area for some time and it’s extremely disheartening that the situation has ended in this way. I hope efforts will be made to secure the building to prevent any further damage while the situation is assessed.