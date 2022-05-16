PSNI appeal for information after three vehicle collision - two people in 'serious condition' in hospital

The collision happened in the Feeny area in Co Londonderry.

Sergeant Bailey said: "We received a report shortly after 9.05pm of a three road traffic collision in the Main Street area of Feeny.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Two men remain in a serious condition.

"The road has since re-opened."

Sergeant Bailey continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1911 of 15/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.