Her age has not been specified.

The alert on Police West Belfast Facebook page says: “Police are currently looking for missing child Rosaleen Connors.

“She was last seen in the West Belfast area, however is known to travel to different parts of the city.

"She was wearing black jeans, white t-shirt, grey and white hoodie and trainers.

"If you have any information that could assist Police in finding Ms Connors, please contact 101 quoting reference 1445 of 05/12/2022.”

